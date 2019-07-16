Uruguay Primary Election Hints At Possible Turn To The Right

URUGUAY: The results are in from Sunday's presidential primary election. Daniel Martínez, the former mayor of Montevideo, will face off against Luis Lacalle Pou, a senator and the son of former President Luis Alberto Lacalle. The election will be held on October 27. The lead-up to the primary elections was tense, with Lacalle racing against multimillionaire Juan Sartori for the center-right National Party nomination. Sartori finished in a distant second place.

The National Party made big strides in the primary election, with 41.6 percent of the overall vote. The Broad Front, Martínez's party, won just 23.6 percent. The left-leaning Broad Front has held the presidency and congress since 2005, but the primary results hint that this may change. Uruguay could become the next Latin American country to take a turn to the right, following Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and others.

