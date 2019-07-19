Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Opposition Announces Talks In Barbados: Venezuela Crisis

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jul 19, 2019 12:54 AM EDT
Opposition announces talks in Barbados: Venezuela crisis

Photo : pixabay

Venezuela's opposition says it has agreed to resume talks with President Nicolás Maduro to try to resolve a prolonged political crisis. A meeting between opposition and government officials will be held in Barbados, self-declared interim President Juan Guaidó says. 

A date for the talks mediated by Norway was not given. Dialogue between the two sides broke down in May. There was no immediate comment from Mr. Maduro's government. 

  • Venezuela crisis in 300 words
  • What's behind Venezuela's political crisis?
  • Venezuela crisis - in nine charts

Mr. Guaidó, head of the country's National Assembly, declared himself interim president in January and has the backing of more than 50 countries, including the US and most of Latin America.

