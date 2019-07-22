Gabriel Jesus scored one goal and assisted another before being sent off as Brazil won a first Copa America title in 12 years, beating Peru 3-1.

Manchester City forward Jesus set up Everton to volley in the opener before scoring the decisive second. Paolo Guerrero had briefly given Peru hope when he equalized from the penalty spot minutes before Jesus struck.

Jesus was shown a second yellow with 20 minutes left but Richarlison's late penalty sealed the win. Victory will have been a huge relief for Jesus, who was in tears when he was sent off, kicking a water bottle and then pushing over the VAR monitor as he left the pitch.

"I want to apologize," he said later. "I could have avoided it and I also need to grow up a lot."

