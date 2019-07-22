Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, August 03, 2019

Italy Court Sentences 24 Behind Dictators' Murder Pact

By Staff Reporter
First Posted: Jul 22, 2019 02:11 AM EDT
A court in Italy has sentenced 24 South American ex-officials to life in prison for illegally detaining, torturing and killing hundreds of opposition activists in the 1970s and 1980s. Among the victims - who were killed as part of Operation Condor, a pact between South American military rulers - more than 20 were Italians. 

Twenty-three of the 24 defendants were sentenced in absentia. It is doubtful whether their countries of origin will extradite them; the regime that left records of its crimes; operation Condor: Landmark human rights trial reaches a finale. Nevertheless, relatives of the victims welcomed the sentences handed out by the Court of Appeal in Rome as an acknowledgment of the crimes committed under military rule in Latin America.

