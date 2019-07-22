Italy court sentences 24 behind dictators' murder pact

A court in Italy has sentenced 24 South American ex-officials to life in prison for illegally detaining, torturing and killing hundreds of opposition activists in the 1970s and 1980s. Among the victims - who were killed as part of Operation Condor, a pact between South American military rulers - more than 20 were Italians.

Twenty-three of the 24 defendants were sentenced in absentia. It is doubtful whether their countries of origin will extradite them; the regime that left records of its crimes; operation Condor: Landmark human rights trial reaches a finale. Nevertheless, relatives of the victims welcomed the sentences handed out by the Court of Appeal in Rome as an acknowledgment of the crimes committed under military rule in Latin America.

Full Article