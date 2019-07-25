Aliny Godinho Stabbing: Husband 'Never Wanted To Kill'

A man who stabbed his estranged wife to death in front of their child has told a court he "never set out" to kill her. Ricardo Godinho, 41, is accused of murdering Aliny Godhino amid a confrontation during a school run on 8 February.

Giving evidence, Mr. Godhino said he feared Mrs. Godhino wanted to "take my kids away" and had told lies to portray him as a "bad dad". He admits manslaughter but denies murder and having an offensive weapon. Jurors at Guildford Crown Court have heard the defendant was "blinded by rage" when he stabbed Mrs. Godhino in front of their three-year-old daughter.

