Agents of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) patrolling in California arrested two illegal migrants who have been previously convicted with sexual offenses that involved minors.

According to Fox News, the CBP said the arrests of the two individuals happened at two separate encounters.

The first incident reportedly happened at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, when the border patrol agents assigned in the El Centro Sector encountered an illegal migrant who illegally entered the U.S. through the Jacumba Wilderness region near the Mexican border.

The second incident happened at around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday when agents caught an undocumented migrant who entered the U.S. through a desert region of California, east of the city of Calexico.

Following the arrest of the two undocumented migrants, the agents of the CBP did a background check on them. The agents discovered that both illegal migrants had been previously deported from the U.S. after being convicted of sex crimes.

The first migrant was reportedly convicted of a sex offense against a minor in Washington state. A Border Patrol spokesperson told Fox News that his identity was not released because of a pending prosecution.

Record checks also revealed that the second illegal migrant caught was a 43-year-old Mexican national named Santiago Echeverria-Gutierrez.

Echeverria-Gutierrez had a lengthy criminal history in his stay in the U.S. His offenses included sex crime convictions that involved a minor in California and has been previously deported.

Border Patrol agents said that Echeverria-Gutierrez was the 37th sex offender that El Sector had apprehended this year. Both illegal migrants who were arrested were transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for processing.

Another Sex Offender at the Border

Last month, another undocumented individual convicted of a sexual offense was arrested by the Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector. The migrant was apprehended while agents inspected a train traveling northbound near the Highway 111 immigration checkpoint.

Based on the records, the individual was identified as Benjamin Tirado-Jaramillo, a 53-year-old from Mexico. Tirado-Jaramillo had an extensive criminal and immigration history.

The Mexican national was convicted and served 90 days in jail for sexual arousal and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor in Visalia, California.

Tirado-Jaramillo's other convictions included disorderly conduct, driving with a suspended license, and driving under the influence of alcohol. Tirado-Jaramillo has also been previously deported back to Mexico.

