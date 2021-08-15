"While writing and recording 'Bang!,' it felt like I was able to let go, be unapologetic and go out with a 'Bang,'" Lexxi Saal said in a statement. "The vocals lay on a really special part of my voice, showing off soul and spice at the same time. I'm so excited that it's out in the world!"



Lexxi Saal, the Los Angeles-based powerhouse, returns with an unapologetic and explosive track, "Bang!"

The new cinematic track, which runs for 2:48, tells an empowering tale of taking charge of one's fate and letting go of one's burdens. With its well-placed references to show business, such as the classic countdown rhyme: "One for the money, two for the show, three to make ready and four to go." More importantly, her unique vocals deliver both a powerful and sultry feel, definitely owning what it means to "go out with a bang." Both soulful and alluring, "Bang!" is a welcome recall to the pop and cinematic genre. Lexxi Saal successfully makes her comeback with the latest anthem for female empowerment.

Lexxi Saal's music and vocals have been featured in several films and television works, such as her song "Save Your Soul" appearing in the medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" and the "Station 19 Crossover" premiere promo. A trailerized remix of her single "Come Out Where Ever You Are" appears on the Disney "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" promo. Her works were also used for the Golden Globes 2020 promotional activities, The CW series "Dynasty" and STARZ series "The Rook."

Her presence is spread across most premium streaming platforms and entertainment networks - Amazon, Hallmark, Netflix, Starz, and more.





