TikTok has introduced a lot of rising personalities and talents as the platform continues to encourage users to upload more and more content. One of the famous personalities who was discovered in the platform is Bella Poarch, who is now making her name in the music industry.

Bella Poarch, who boasts more than 78.6 million followers on her TikTok account, was from the Philippines who moved into the States when she was around 13 years old. The TikTok superstar is now living in Los Angeles, California, but before that, she also resided in Texas and Hawaii.

5 Fun Facts About Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch turned the heads of the TikTok users with her content on the platform. Poarch was known to usually post videos of her lip-syncing with audios, as well as post content about gaming.

According to Famous Birthdays, Poarch's career on the platform was boosted when she posted a video of herself self-doing a lip-sync of the song "M to the B" by Millie B. The video garnered almost 34 million likes and is currently the most-liked video on TikTok.

However, Bella Poarch is more than her TikTok contents and lip-syncing. To know more about the rising superstar, here are five fun facts about Bella Poarch.

Bella Poarch Was Part of the Navy

With her cuteness and beauty, who would have thought that Poarch was a U.S. Navy veteran. In 2015, the TikTok superstar enlisted in the Navy 2015 as she fought for freedom and independence. During her enlistment, Poarch was stationed in Japan. In an interview, Bella Poarch shared that her time in the Navy taught her that people could not do anything on their own.

Bella Poarch and Bretman Rock are Related

It seems that being a performer and content creator runs in Poarch's blood, as she and YouTube superstar Bretman Rock are cousins. Bretman shared that Poarch was a part of his family tree in a youtube video with the TikTok superstar. Rock claimed that they met when they were a child, and they were both from a place called Pangasinan in the Philippines.

Bella Poarch Collabs With Famous Stars

Bella Poarch also boasts a wide array of connections in the entertainment industry, as the TikTok superstar collaborated with personalities such as James Charles. In September, Poarch also had a TikTok collab with Tyga that was filmed on the rapper's mansion.

Bella Poarch is a Singer

Apart from looking cute, beautiful, and sexy at the same time, Poarch was also known to be musically inclined, as she plays the ukulele. Poarch noted that singing helped her get through her anxieties, depression, and PTSD in one of her Instagram contents.

Earlier this year, Poarch debuted as a singer when she released "Build a Bitch." And on Friday, Aug. 13, Poarch released a new song called "Inferno," a collaboration between her and Sub Urban.

Poarch commented and gave her fans a heads up on a trigger warning on her music video in her video. The TikTok star also opened up that she was a victim of sexual assault, and the song was about how she wished her experience happened.

Bella Poarch was Adopted

Apart from being sexually harassed, Bella Poarch also shared that she was adopted. The content creator turned singer took to TikTok to share her family background while playing the "2 Truths & a Lie" challenge.

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Sub Urban & Bella Poarch: INFERNO - From Bella Poarch