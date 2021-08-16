Three people were killed, and two others were in critical condition after an alleged argument at a sports bar in San Antonio, Texas turned into an exchange of gunfire early Sunday, police said.

According to the New York Post, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the Boom Boom Sports Bar owner was trying to close the establishment at around 3:35 a.m when he was surprised by a commotion.

Shooting Incident at San Antonio Sports Bar in Texas

McManus noted that a fight broke out and spilled into the street, where a man grabbed a long gun from his car and started to fire bar-goers with bullets.

In a Facebook post, McManus said the gunman immediately fled after he shot five persons. The gunman was still at large as of Sunday night.

According to McManus, a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim died at a hospital, while two other individuals were in critical condition at the city's Brooke Army Medical Center.

Families Plead for Justice

The police said the investigation is still ongoing, and it was not immediately clear if the mass shooter knew any of the victims. All of the victims were in their 20s and 30s.

Family members identified the two individuals pronounced dead at the scene as 36-year-old Mauro Rodriguez and 32-year-old April Rodriguez.

Erika Candela, the wife of Mauro, said it was hard for her to tell her daughter that she did not only lost her father, but her aunt as well.

Candela noted that Mauro was the love of her life, and they have been together for almost seven years. Candela will now raise her 3-year-old daughter alone after the sports bar shooting incident in Texas.

Candela told KSAT: "I'm going to make sure that Mauro and April get justice." Meanwhile, the third victim of the sports bar shooting incident was identified as Dan Martinez, 28.

His father said his son was only in the wrong place at the wrong time when the incident happened. Dan's father noted that "my son just tried to break it up and he didn't know anybody and somebody just started shooting."

Authorities were still looking for the suspect. Dan's sister, Danielle Martinez, asked anyone with more information about the shooting incident to get in touch with law enforcement, reported.

Danielle Martinez said: "If you know something, please, because my brother lost his life. Not only my brother, two other people... We just want justice for our family. If this was your family member, you would want it too."

