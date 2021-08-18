Cristiano Ronaldo has denied rumors that he might be transferring to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or his former club Real Madrid.

Ronaldo took on Instagram to express his sentiments regarding the matter on Tuesday, August 17. The Juventus superstar said the way his future is covered in the media is disrespectful to him and all the clubs involved in the rumors, Bleacher reported.

He also addressed the issue of rumors linking him to other clubs, saying there have been frequent news and stories connecting him to a number of clubs in many different leagues. Cristiano Ronaldo said nobody was ever being concerned about trying to find out the "actual truth."

Cristiano Ronaldo: Transfer Rumors

A report has suggested that Paris Saint-Germain is eyeing 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo to eventually replace Kylian Mbappe.

The 22-year-old PSG forward has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. However, the PSG does not have plans to transfer Mbappe this summer, ESPN reported.

PSG reportedly sees Ronaldo as the player who can replace Mbappe if ever the 22-year-old player wants out after his contract end in 2022.

Ronaldo also addressed the Real Madrid transfer rumors, saying that his story at the club has been written and recorded in "words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines."

"It's in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it's also in the minds of every fan of the club," he noted.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has also dismissed the rumor of Ronaldo's return to Real Madrid. Ancelotti said Ronaldo is a Real Madrid legend and has all his respect and affection. However, he noted that he has not considered signing Rolando, but they look forward.

Ronaldo has also been rumored to transfer to his other former club, Manchester United. The rumor was widely linked to Tottenham's wantaway striker Harry Kane.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Manchester in July 2009. He went then to score a club record 450 goals in 438 games over the following nine seasons. He also won four Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles, BBC News reported.

Cristiano Ronaldo Profile

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered to be one of the most well-known figures in the world of sports. In addition, he was also one of the highest-paid endorsers in sports history.

In November 2016, he was the third person to earn a "lifetime" contract from the athleisure company Nike. Other athletes who earned the same contract were Michael Jordan and LeBron James, according to Britannica.

Ronaldo eventually introduced his own brand of products "CR7," which included shoes, underwear, and fragrances.

He became the center of the lawsuit when he was accused of defrauding the Spanish government $16.5 million by hiding his image rights income in Spain from 2011 to 2014.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also accused of having underestimating the income he earned from the sale and licensing of image rights. He had denied all allegations. However, he accepted a two-year prison sentence and agreed to pay $21.8 million to the Spanish government to settle the case in 2018.

