WWE teamed up with TikTok for the #SummerSlam challenge so wrestling fans could experience going face-to-face with John Cena or stepping up to Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

According to WWE.com, WWE fans would now have a chance to participate in the #SummerSlam challenge using TikTok. Fans could join more than 12.6 million WWE fans on the video-sharing platform where they could see themselves in a SummerSlam matchup graphic.

By creating a video on TikTok, WWE fans could square off with the 16-time World Champion, John Cena, or The Head of The Table, Roman Reigns.

The website also shared steps on how fans could create their video with their idols. Here are the steps on how to create your #SummerSlam Challenge video with your idols:

First, download the SummerSlam background below to your phone. Next, pick the video with the Superstar you want to face off with, either Cena or Reigns, and Duet with it.

Then, choose the "Green Screen" effect and select the SummerSlam background. Finally, strike a pose, and get ready to face off with a WWE Superstar!

WWE reminded their fans to make sure that they would use #SummerSlam to join in on the fun. Also, fans were advised to follow WWE on TikTok for more coverage of "The Biggest Event of The Summer" this weekend.

Search For SummerSlam Ring Announcer via TikTok

Last month, WWE also partnered with TikTok in searching for two ring announcers for the WWE's SummerSlam event on August 21. Contestants were required to submit a short video through the new TikTok Résumés tool of the video-sharing platform.

TikTok and WWE used the new way of submission, which uses the app's short-video format instead of a conventional résumé application.

Two contestants would be selected and flown to Las Vegas, where they would serve as ring announcers and would have the opportunity to call one match at the big event in Allegiant Stadium for SummerSlam.

This year's SummerSlam would be the first WWE event to take place at an NFL venue. It would also happen on the same day with another huge boxing event.

WWE VP Steve Braband said in a released statement that their engagement on TikTok to date has been incredible, and they could not think of a better platform to help us find the next great ring announcer.

Earlier this month, the NBA team, Detroit Pistons, also partnered with TikTok to have users submit their résumés on the social media app in their search for the team's creative intern position.

Ryback Enters WWE SummerSlam Ring Announcer Contest

Former WWE Superstar Ryback also entered the ring announcer contest. In his TikTok video, Ryback could be seen doing introductions to Roman Reigns vs. John Cena match.

He also called Paul Heyman a "fat schmuck" and took a dig at John Cena by saying: "You can't see him, but China certainly can."

