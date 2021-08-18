Taliban Leaders Could Receive Russia, China Support as Regional Powers Want to Maintain Their Embassies in Kabul

Taliban were able to completely took over Afghanistan after U.S. President Joe Biden decided to pull out the country's American troops completely.

Right now, thousands of Afghans are trying to flee the country since they fear what alarming activities the Deobandi Islamist terroristic movement and organization would do next.

Recently, various videos showed that the Taliban fired shots outside the Kabul airport when regular residents tried to enter the plane hub in hopes of riding a plane out of Afghanistan. This just shows how aggressive the invaders really are.

Instead of stopping these terrorist forces, News Week reported that the Regional Powers even want to lend a hand to the group. The countries that currently want to help Taliban leaders are China, Russian, Iran, and Pakistan.

Why Taliban Could Receive Russia and China Support?

According to the Daily Beast's latest report, Russia wants to maintain its embassy in Kabul. This is also what China and other Regional Powers want right now.

"I am not worried about the safety of our diplomats in Kabul. They are guarded by the best terrorist organization right now. Yes, there is a bitter irony in my words-everything about this situation is ultimately cynical," Arkady Dubnov, one of the post-Soviet experts in Russia.

On the other hand, Dubnov, an expert at Carnegie Moscow Center, said that he has been traveling around the chaotic country for more than two decades now.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov also said that he was able to talk with the Taliban leaders on Tuesday, Aug. 17. He added that the brief meeting was conducted to discuss the Russian Embassy's safety during the ongoing take over.

"Because practically everyone possesses weapons, even teenagers. It looks like they are afraid that should anything happen not through their fault it may cast a shadow on them as masters of the situation," added the Russian ambassador.

Afghan Defense Forces Collapsed Despite US Support?

AP News reported the security forces of Afghanistan failed because of corruption. For the past 21 years, the United States and NATO allies have already spent billions of dollars so that the country's officials could improve Afghan defenses.

However, the government issue arose after commanders claimed that although they are receiving more than enough support from the U.S., their troops still lacked supplies, food, and ammunition.

