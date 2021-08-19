"Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson on Wednesday welcomed her first baby with her husband, Colin Jost.

Johansson's representative, Marcel Pariseau, exclusively confirmed the news with People.

SNL Star Colin Jost Shares Baby News with Scarlett Johansson on Instagram

Johansson's husband, Colin Jost, posted a short statement on Instagram later Wednesday about the new baby boy in their family.

Colin Jost said he and Johansson had a baby named Cosmo, and they "love him very much." The SNL star ended his post by asking everyone for their privacy.

Jost's comedic aura was evident on his IG post, as the SNL star added the hashtag no kids policy. He also broke the news that they would go to Disney world soon.

He also tagged his co-host in SNL Weekend Update, Michael Che, and urged the people to ask him about updates on their baby, labeling the comedian as their publicist.

Although Johansson and Jost were able to keep the actress' pregnancy private, E Online reported that the comedian dropped a hint about baby Cosmo during his recent comedic sketch.

The outlet mentioned a source who happen to attend Jost's comedy show in Ridgefield Playhouse. The source said the SNL star played a two-sold-out show on August 15, where Jost casually said that he and Johansson were expecting soon.

The news about Johansson's pregnancy first broke in July. The actress sparked pregnancy rumors when she skipped several events for her movie "Black Widow."

Baby Cosmo became an addition to Johansson and Josts's family after the couple tied the knot in October last year at a private ceremony.

The couple got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating. Johansson and Jost were first linked in 2017 after the actress hosted SNL in the spring of 2017.

Jost proposed to the "Black Widow" star with an 11-carat light brown diamond ring estimated to cost up to $450,000.

"It's a very special moment," said the actress as she recalled the proposal in a 2019 interview. The actress added that having someone who wants to spend the rest of their life with you was a "lovely special thing."

Scarlett Johansson as a Mother

Although Baby Cosmo is Scarlett Johansson's first child with Colin Jost, it was not the first time for the actress to be a mother. The actress has daughter Rose Dorothy, who will turn seven this fall, with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Last April, Scarlett Johansson shared how she encourages her firstborn to eat healthy meals. The actress noted that she does not trick her child into eating healthy, adding that she let her kid discover food in her own way without "making it feel like a chore."

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Scarlett Johansson Welcomes BABY BOY With Colin Jost - From Entertainment Tonight