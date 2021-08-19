Florida deputies confirmed that a man riding a go-kart on the city streets was busted, and they discovered a big bag of cocaine and a gun inside his tiny vehicle.

According to the New York Post, Miguel Angel Sanchez was spotted illegally driving a go-kart in Fort Pierce late Monday by a deputy. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said the incident set off a brief chase.

Mario Kart-like Chase

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office officials referenced the incident to Nintendo's classic Mario Kart video game series. "When the deputies tried to stop Mr. Sanchez, the game was on. Sanchez threw a backpack from his racer, bent a few corners, and then ditched the cart, running away on foot," officials said.

The 21-year-old suspect allegedly tossed his backpack and fled on foot when a deputy spotted him. The sheriff's office added that deputies soon cornered Miguel Angel Sanchez and took him into their custody.

Deputies said Sanchez drove the go-kart down the streets of Fort Pierce, which is illegal, WPBF News reported. When deputies did a follow-up investigation, they deployed a police K-9 to search for some evidence in the incident area.

Officials said they had discovered a handgun near Miguel Angel Sanchez's abandoned ride during their search. However, it was not immediately identified what model of the gun was recovered.

Deputies further noted that during the chase, Miguel Angel Sanchez threw a backpack away. When they opened the bag, they found out that it had more than 15 grams of cocaine inside.

READ NEXT: Woman on Date Receives Disturbing Note From Stranger Telling Her to 'Run' From the Guy She Was With

Real-Life 'Mario Kart' Character

Miguel Angel Sanchez remained in custody as of Wednesday on an $11,750 bond. The 21-year-old suspect was detained at St. Lucie County Jail.

Based on online records, Miguel Angel Sanchez is facing charges of eluding law enforcement, resisting arrest without violence, possession of cocaine, and destroying evidence. It's unclear if he already hired an attorney, Orlando Sentinel reported.

The media sent a message to the St. Lucie deputies to seek additional details on Sanchez's go-kart incident. However, the request for additional information was not immediately returned Wednesday.

The sheriff's office seemingly poked fun at the unusual arrest that involved a go-kart. Deputies said in a statement that while most of the people were playing "Mario Kart" on their Nintendo, the 21-year-old suspect decided that he would take the game to the streets of Fort Pierce.

The officials reminded the public that it is illegal to burn rubber on a public street, especially on a go-kart.

READ MORE: Bundle of Cocaine Worth $1.3 Million Washes Ashore on Florida Beach

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Shifter GoKart and Dirt Bikes Take Over Miami Streets! - From MotoBroo