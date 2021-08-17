A bundle of cocaine was washed ashore on a beach in the Florida Keys and was seized by authorities, authorities said on Monday.

The cocaine bundle which officers retrieved weighed around 65 pounds, would have been worth up to $1.3 million if sold in the illegal market.

According to Newsweek, a photo of the bundle was posted to social media by U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Thomas Martin, showing 25 individually wrapped packages of cocaine. The said illegal drugs appeared to have been bundled together in a black package.

Florida Police officers would not confirm where specifically in the Florida Keys the bundle of cocaine was found. They only said that a "good samaritan" turned the package in after he stumbled upon it over the weekend. Florida police said other details about the seized drugs would be released within the week.

More Drugs at the Shoreline

Drugs washing ashore, unsurprisingly, had been a common occurrence in the Florida Keys. Last month, agents of the Customs and Border Patrol seized a 2.7-pound brick of cocaine that was also washed up on a beach on the island of Little Torch Key, Miami Herald reported.

The retrieved package was called in after being found by another concerned citizen. The brick was estimated to be worth around $61,000 in street value. Border Patrol spokesman Adam Hoffner said they appreciated the support of the local community in the fight against drugs.

The Miami Herald also reported that there was a bundle of marijuana turned in by an individual to authorities after it was retrieved on a beach in Geiger Key. The drugs were reportedly sealed in brown duct tape and weighed around 4.5 pounds.

On August 5, a 2.4-pound brick of cocaine was also recovered at Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park. The area is the most popular beach in the Key West region of the Florida Keys. The said bundle was estimated to have a street value of $55,000.

Border Patrol spokesman Adam Hoffner noted that a good samaritan immediately notified local authorities and turned the brick of cocaine over to the U.S. Border Patrol agents.

The latest drug seizures in the state of Florida have been significant in the war against drugs as they have been breaking U.S. Coast Guard records.

On August 5 alone, more than 60,000 pounds of illegal drugs were unloaded at Port Everglades after being seized in the areas of the Caribbean, Central America and South America, and the Pacific, which is off the coasts of Mexico.

Over the years, bundles of drugs have been found off the Sunshine State's coast in various strange ways as it was the gateway for drug traffickers to the U.S.

