An 80-year-old man died after a double-decker party boat that carried 53 individuals capsized on a lake located north of Houston, Texas due to a thunderstorm on Saturday night.

According to Daily Mail, Karl Katzenberger, the 80-year-old man from Montgomery, Texas, was on the Lake Conroe Queen, together with 52 other party guests and crew of the double-decker party when the incident happened, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.

High Waves Smashed the Double-Decker Party Boat on a Texas Lake

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department noted that the boat had only been out for about half the cruise time when four to five-foot waves smashed the boat due to high winds, causing it to capsize close to the Regency Point at around 8:12 pm.

With another female passenger who suffered a panic attack, Karl Katzenberger was taken to a hospital after the incident. However, he was later pronounced dead.

The other passengers were all accounted for as residents from a nearby apartment complex. Individuals who were present on their private docks rushed to help them out of the water.

Members of the Montgomery Precinct 1, Fire and Rescue, EMS, and game wardens of the TPWD also responded at the scene to ensure no further casualties.

"Man, it was a pretty rough scene because the waves were five or six feet at least, and we were slowly pulling people back. And finally, the police got here, and they dove into the water and checked, and it seems like we got everybody accounted for," one of the rescuers told ABC13.

Furthermore, the passengers, including children, covered in diesel fuel, were rinsed off by the crew members after being rescued from the water.

Party Boat Capsized on Lake Conroe in Texas

One of the witnesses, Robert George, said the boat was designed to operate in perfect conditions. But George noted that once the boat would be confronted with high winds or choppy water, it is best to sit still or get close to the dock before you go running it around out in the water.

Officials said the area would likely remain blocked off for the next few days as crew members work to remove the boat and debris.

Meanwhile, Judge Mark Keough of Montgomery County said on Sunday that bravery and teamwork helped save so many lives from what could have been a complete disaster.

Keough was very thankful that the rescue operation did not turn into a massive casualty incident.

Keough added that he "personally like to thank the residents of Regency Point who stepped up immediately to help their fellow man in a crisis and began rescuing people."

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Double-decker Party Boat Capsized Saturday Night With 53 Passengers & Crew on Lake Conroe - From ABC13 Houston