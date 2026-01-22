Arsenal secured a memorable 3-1 victory over Inter Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday, with Gabriel Jesus at the heart of a performance that marked a remarkable return from a lengthy ACL injury. The win extended the Gunners' Champions League winning streak to seven consecutive matches, setting a new club record.

From the first whistle, Arsenal pressed aggressively, registering two attempts within the opening 20 seconds. Jesus, back to full fitness after nearly a year on the sidelines, opened the scoring by converting a mishit attempt from Jurrien Timber. The goal was not only his first since returning from injury but also a statement of intent for both himself and his side.

Resilience in the Face of Adversity

Inter briefly equalised through Petar Sucic's curling strike, threatening to shift momentum. Yet Arsenal regained control when Jesus capitalised on a corner from Leandro Trossard, producing an acrobatic finish that secured his second goal of the night. The performance highlighted his influence on Mikel Arteta's squad and reminded fans of his importance to Arsenal's attacking ambitions.

Substitute Viktor Gyokeres added a late third goal from outside the area, completing a dominant display and marking his third strike in five Champions League appearances.

Jesus praised his teammate after the match: 'I am very happy Vik came on and scored a goal. I am so happy I scored, and Vik scored.'

A Night of Emotional Triumph

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, Jesus described the evening as 'a dream night' and admitted that scoring at the iconic Italian stadium brought him to tears. 'I always dreamed of being here', he said. His Champions League statistics underscore his impact: 34 goal involvements in 53 appearances, averaging 1.03 per 90 minutes, second only to Kylian Mbappe in efficiency.

Manager Mikel Arteta was equally effusive, praising the team's performance: 'We went to another level and to do it at the San Siro against one of the best teams in Europe is something else.' With the top-two finish in the group already guaranteed, Arsenal can approach the knockout stages with confidence and a crucial home advantage.

A Historic Run: Arsenal Join Elite Clubs With Record-Breaking Wins

The victory marked more than just a personal milestone for Jesus. Arsenal became the first English top-flight team to secure away wins in four different competitions in a single month, following triumphs over AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, Portsmouth in the FA Cup, and Chelsea in the EFL Cup.

The Gunners also joined an elite group of clubs with seven Champions League wins by two goals or more in a single campaign, a feat previously achieved only by Bayern Munich in 2019/20.

Eyes on the Prize: Arsenal Counts on Jesus for Domestic and European Push

Arsenal's next challenge comes in the Premier League against Michael Carrick's revitalised Manchester United side, but Arteta's focus remains on consolidating both domestic and European momentum.

Jesus, now fully recovered, is expected to lead the line in crucial fixtures, offering pace, precision, and leadership that could define the remainder of the season.

'Everyone wants to start. I am a very respectful guy. I am not a kid anymore, I am 28, so I understand football', Jesus said. His words reflect both his maturity and readiness to guide Arsenal in high-stakes matches.

A Night to Remember — and a Season to Shape: Jesus' Next Steps for Arsenal

Tuesday night will be remembered not just as a victory at one of Europe's most intimidating venues, but as a defining moment in Gabriel Jesus' career. From long months of rehabilitation to acrobatic finishes on the San Siro turf, Jesus has turned his ACL comeback into a night to remember — inspiring teammates, thrilling fans, and reminding everyone why he remains one of Arsenal's most vital players.

Originally published on IBTimes UK