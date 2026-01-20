Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego again slammed President Donald Trump, this time over his bid to take over Greenland.

Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Gallego said he believes Trump has gone "insane." Asked if he thinks there is a change for de-escalation on the intended annexation of Greenland, Gallego said he doesn't. "No, and I've been very clear. He is a madman."

He went on to reiterate his belief, adding: "Where are we at this moment where we don't understand what's happening in this country?" "The man is threatening war against a NATO ally and we're all thinking this is rational. Let's accept what's happening here. He is not rational right now. He is destroying our world reputation, potentially our economic opportunity, economic mighty power around the world because he is being petty."

Asked about Trump saying he is no longer thinking "purely of peace," Gallego said. "A leader that doesn't think first about peace has never experienced war."

Trump, however, seems determined to move forward. On Tuesday he shared images on his Truth Social platform depicting Canada, Greenland and Venezuela as part of United States territory. The posts that appeared to feature artificial intelligence–generated imagery and that also come amid escalating diplomatic tensions with European allies.

The map, overlaid with U.S. symbols, was posted alongside another doctored image showing Trump planting an American flag in Greenland, flanked by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The accompanying text read, "Greenland US Territory Est 2026."

Trump has argued that Greenland is essential for "national security," citing its Arctic location and mineral resources, despite the U.S. already maintaining a military presence there through NATO arrangements.

Trump said earlier this week that he no longer felt bound to think "purely of peace," a remark he linked to not having received a Nobel Peace Prize, and told Norway's prime minister he wanted "complete and total control" of Greenland. He has also warned that European countries opposing his plans could face new tariffs.

Trump's threats have prompted swift responses in Europe. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that Trump's proposed tariffs tied to Greenland were "a mistake especially between long-standing allies," adding that "a deal is a deal" and warning that undermining trust would benefit strategic rivals. She said the European Union's response would be "unflinching, united and proportional."

