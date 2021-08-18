A woman from Virginia received some impromptu dating advice from a total stranger who passed her a disturbing note.

The stranger advised the woman to "run" from the man she was dating because he was already revealing "too many red flags." According to Daily Mail, a Twitter user named Hadia S shared a photo of the disturbing note on her account over the weekend.

She said the message was written on the back of an old CVS receipt. Hadia S noted it was passed to her by an apparently "gay guy sitting behind her."

Virginia Woman Receives Warning Note From Stranger

In her now-hidden tweet, Hadia S said she had "coffee with a guy yesterday," and "when he went to the bathroom, the gay guy sitting behind me passed me this note."

The message contained just eight words based on the photo uploaded, but it was very clear that the stranger wanted to warn her. The note read: "Too many red flags. Run. Be safe girl."

The Twitter post of Hadia S quickly went viral, reaching up to more than 33,000 retweets. A series of comments from curious users then came up. Many Twitter users asked Hadia S to share more details regarding her date and the so-called "red flags."

Hadia S explained in her follow-up tweets that she also had recognized the "red flags" early on in the date. However, she said she never felt and never considered that it would put her in danger, so she kept chatting to the man.

She also said the main reason why she wanted to meet the man was to "debate him" on topics that they disagreed on.

Twitter User Hadia S Reveals Homophobic Comments of Her Date

One of those issues that Hadia S wanted to talk about his death was rapper Da Baby, who came under furious criticism earlier this month for his homophobic rants.

Although she was not able yet to share her stance on the subject, the Virginia woman said that she and her date "did not see eye to eye" when it came to "the Da Baby situation."

She also said that her date is a fan of Kevin Samuels, a controversial YouTube dating guru. Samuels has been accused of encouraging men to make misogynistic and crude comments on women via his YouTube channel.

Hadia S admitted that she had to "look up" who Samuels was and said she was "immediately taken aback" upon learning who he was.

The Twitter user said she then recognized the red flags, but for her, she wasn't in danger; that's why he stayed. She added that the man behind her was probably "exhausted" listening to her and the argument with her date.

Although Hadia S reiterated that she had already spotted the red flags herself, she still expressed gratitude to the stranger who warned her about her date's behavior.

She wrote: "There were a few other GLARING red flags that I won't mention, but don't worry, I would have recognized them with or without the note."

"But the note was greatly appreciated and added some laughs to my night. There won't be a second date," she added.

