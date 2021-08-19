Although OnlyFans is one of the most popular apps when it comes to entertainment, various people are still criticizing the live streaming platform because some of its content is quite inappropriate, especially sexually explicit videos and photos.

The London-based website announced that it would soon ban content that shows nudity or almost naked photos and videos. According to Bloomberg's latest report, this update is scheduled for this coming October.

On the other hand, OnlyFans also announced that sex workers and other violators would permanently ban their accounts from the giant online platform.

As of the moment, many users are taking advantage of the app's rules since it allows them to charge their followers so that they have access to their sexually explicit content.

OnlyFans To Ban Users Posting Sexually Explicit Content

CNET reported that the upcoming update of OnlyFans was finalized based on the request of its payout providers and banking partners.

"In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines," explained the live streaming app's spokesperson. "We will be sharing more details in the coming days and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines," added the anonymous individual.

The move of the online platform was already seen after it released its new streaming service called OFTV, an app that doesn't allow sexually explicit content. On the other hand, OFTV could also feature original videos or photos from OnlyFans users.

Could You Still Post Teasing Photos or Videos?

According to Variety's report, OnlyFans explained that users could still post photos or videos containing nudity. But, they need to make sure that their content is still under the app's Acceptable Use Policy.

However, the company's anonymous spokesperson added that this could still change as the update's release date nears.

As of the moment, OnlyFans' Terms of Service states that the platform doesn't allow nude content that was recorded from a country where public nudity is illegal.

On the other hand, the company's rules also explained that sexual activities are also prohibited.

