The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently announced that an unruly passenger of JetBlue might be fined $45,000 after putting his head up a flight attendant's skirt.

The JetBlue passenger was accused of throwing his carry-on luggage, lying down in the aisle, grabbed a flight attendant by the ankles, and stuck his head up her skirt, Business Insider reported.

The crew has restrained the unruly passenger with a zip-tie. He was then removed from the May 24 flight when the plane made an emergency landing in Richmond, Virginia.

The JetBlue passenger was among the recent 34 passengers whom the FAA proposed fines against on Thursday. The total proposed fines were $531,545, bringing the total for 2021 to more than $1 million.

One JetBlue passenger on a cross-country flight was accused of refusing to comply with the mask mandate. The passenger had also threatened other passengers with physical harm and was seen snorting on what seemed to be cocaine from a plastic before the flight was diverted to Minneapolis.

He was then removed there by law enforcement and received a $42,000 fine.

READ NEXT: Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Tells Mom to Glue Mask to Her Toddler's Face After Kid Refused to Keep It On

Unruly Passengers on Planes

In a normal year, around 100 to 150 formal cases of bad behavior are usually being reported to FAA. But since January, nearly 3,900 incidents have already been reported, including 2,867 cases involving passengers who refused to comply with the federal mask mandate on airplanes, according to NBC News.

The FAA warned airports across the country to monitor serving alcohol to passengers, noting that there has been an uptick in unruly or dangerous passenger behavior on planes this year.

One JetBlue passenger was also fined $29,000 after allegedly refusing to follow the mask mandate. The passenger had also shouted obscenities at crew members and punched a seated passenger.

Airline Mask Mandate

Existing mask mandates for transport had been extended until January 2022, as announced by the Transportation Security Administration.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson asked U.S. airports to assist in the effort to hold down disruptive passengers. Dickson also indefinitely extended a "zero-tolerance policy" on disruptive passengers. He noted that alcohol often contributes to unsafe behavior.

He then urged airports to prevent passengers from taking alcoholic drinks while onboard. Airlines for America said it appreciates the FAA's continued support and enforcement of the zero-tolerance policy.

A Frontier Airlines passenger on a January flight was also fined $30,000 for attempting to gain entry to the flight deck by physically attacking two flight attendants. The passenger also threatened to kill one of the flight attendants and demanding them to open the door.

The FAA has initiated 682 probes this year, more than four times the total in 2019. Dickinson suggested that local police should file charges more often against unruly passengers. He also believed that airports should step in and work with concessionaires.

Meanwhile, the Association of Flight Attendants wanted more action on the matter. Almost one in five flight attendants have witnessed physical altercations this year, as reported by the union.

READ MORE: Southwest Airlines Pilot Caught Ranting About Bay Area's 'Liberal F---s'

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Mary Webber

WATCH: FAA Fines For Unruly Passengers Hit Record High - From CNBC Television







