Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao's former rival, Keith Thurman, has confronted the Filipino boxing icon over his decision to name his dog "Thurman" following their fight in 2019.

The American boxer took the opportunity to confront Pacman during the first press conference to preview Pacquiao's now-canceled fight with Errol Spence Jr.

Manny Pacquiao Named His Bulldog 'Thurman'

In 2019, Keith Thurman attempted a little bit of trash talk towards the legendary Filipino boxer in the build up to their bout. However, it backfired as Manny Pacquiao hit him that sent him to the floor in the first round.

Despite an early knockdown, the Florida native boxer battled his way back in the fight bravely, and together both men produced an exceptional fight. In the end, Pacquiao won the fight against the then-undefeated Thurman via split decision and took his opponent's WBA welterweight title.

According to TalkSport, in the aftermath of their fight, Pacman returned to the Philippines and posted a photo of a dog that he got to reward himself on his social media account. In an amusing video, Pacquiao revealed that his new pet dog, a bulldog, was named "Thurman."

It has been two years since the rivals came face-to-face in the ring, but Keith Thurman seemingly never forgot this, especially the match's aftermath.

When Thurman attended the press conference of the now-canceled fight between Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. and despite working as an analyst for host broadcaster FOX, the American boxer took a moment to confront Manny Pacquiao about the dog.

"I need to know if Pacquiao still has a dog named 'Thurman,' so they're asking him a lot of questions. I'm gonna jump in on the session real quick," Thurman said in front of a camera.

Crashing a media huddle, Keith Thurman then told Pacman: "That's beautiful Manny. But I need to know, do you still have a dog named Thurman?"

At first, Manny Pacquiao looked confused, but he eventually recognized his old rival and registered what he had said. Both fighters then burst out laughing, shook hands, and embraced, displaying real sportsmanship.

READ MORE: Pacquiao Vs. Ugas UPDATE: Expert Picks, Predictions, and MORE-Yordenis' Trainer Believe PacMan Can't Win by KO

Manny Pacquiao: Last of a Dying Breed

Unlike most fighters, Manny Pacquiao wanted to end his career differently. Pacman wanted to face the toughest opponent that he could possibly find in his final punches. However, that was not normal for a man who is just a few months shy of turning 43 years old.

While his former rivals have retired and moved on to exhibition bouts against non-threatening fighters and were only fighting for paydays, Manny Pacquiao is still looking to teach the next generation about what it means to strive to be the best.

Boxing's first and only eight-division world champion would be stepping into the ring for the possible final fight of his career 72 hours later. However, it would not be against the opponent he imagined.

Instead of fighting undefeated American boxer Errol Spence Jr., one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and mostly considered stronger than Pacquiao, Pacman will instead face Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugas on Saturday, August 21.

Despite the last-minute changes in Manny Pacquiao's last possible fight, he promised to give fans a fight that they deserved.

READ MORE: Timothy Bradley Jr. Shares Manny Pacquiao Vs. Yordenis Ugas Possible Fight Breakdown-Speed Could be a Huge Factor

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: THURMAN Asks PACQUIAO if He Really Named His Dog Thurman? - From Team Pacquiao