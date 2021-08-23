The trailer of Spider-Man's newest installment has leaked on Sunday, ahead of Sony's scheduled release.

According to Screen Rant, the trailer of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was reported to surface on TikTok and Twitter. The outlet noted that "Spider-Man: Now Way Home" is one of the most highly anticipated MCU films of the year.

The said MCU film would be shown in theaters on December 17, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Sony Blocks "Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer" on Social Media

After the alleged leaked of the trailer, Sony was quick to move and immediately took down the videos from the owners who reposted the trailer.

The leaked trailer was not yet confirmed to be legit. The said trailer was allegedly watermarked with the name of the VFX artist on the film "Thor: Ragnarok."

The Hollywood Reporter noted that some of the videos of the alleged trailer shared by netizens were taken down and slapped with a copyright message.

"The media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner," the message said.

Sony has yet to share an official statement regarding the trailer leak. According to reports, the trailer was supposed to be released at the upcoming CinemaCon in Las Vegas from August 23 to 26.

Screen Rant reported that Sony would probably opt for the early release of the "Spider-Man: Now Way Home" trailer due to the reported leak.

The trailer also caused uproar to Spider-Man fans, who clamored for the trailer to be released officially.

The most "concrete" leak connected to the latest installment of Spider-man was a toy manufactured by Funko Pop. Ahead of the movie release, Funko Pop showed a bevy of brand new Spidey products. However, Walt Disney Studios Marketing President Asad Ayaz noted that Sony holds the official marketing for the film, "so there is coordination in that sense."

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Rumors

As fans get excited about the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," different rumors were quick to surround the film's upcoming trailer.

The Direct predicted that the trailer would show the hero being on the run after Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man was revealed on national television. The outlet also predicted that Matt Murdock would also appear in the trailer if the protagonist finds himself in the middle of legal trouble.

The trailer or first look of the upcoming installment of the action film was also predicted to include the "multiverse" concept. The Direct noted that some of the previous villains in "Spider-Man" would also appear on the film's latest installment.

The outlet reported that Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina were rumored to return as Electro and Doc Ock. Other villains such as Venom, Green Goblin, Lizard, and Rhino were also speculated to be in the "No Way Home" installment.

Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch is also set to appear in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" as Doctor Strange.

