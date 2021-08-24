Bolivia's former president Jeanine Anez is reported to be in stable condition after she tried to commit suicide on Saturday, August 21.

Anez has cut her lower arms while in jail after prosecutors charged her with genocide over the deaths of protesters in 2019, Reuters reported.

Her lawyer Norma Cueller said it was a cry for help as the former president of Bolivia feels very harassed. Cueller noted that a doctor found Anez with cuts on her left wrist.

Douglas Uzquiano, head of the national police's special anti-crime unit, said what happened is within the definition of attempted suicide.

Bolivia's Former President Jeanine Anez in Stable Condition

The director of prisons, Juan Carlos Limpias, said Sunday that Jeanine Anez, 54, was in "stable condition without a doubt." Limpias noted that the former president of Bolivia is with her family in the jail, adding that her family will be an important factor to help improve her state of mind, Al Jazeera reported.

Anez's daughter, Carolina Ribera, said her mother made an attempt on her own life due to severe depression and prolonged imprisonment.

The former president was briefly taken to a hospital from jail on Wednesday. It was her third hospital trip in two weeks. Doctors noted that Jeanine Anez had a thorax exam and was suffering from hypertension. She was later returned to jail.

Charges Against Jeanine Anez

Prosecutors announced Friday the charges of genocide against Jeanine Anez over two incidents in November 2019 in which a total of 22 people died in police clashes. The former president also faces charges of terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy.

According to The Washington Post, this has caused her supporters in Bolivia to call on President Luis Arce's government to safeguard her well-being.

Attorney General Juan Lanchipa has presented the charges against Anez before the Supreme Court. The sentence for genocide carries 10 to 20 years in prison.

César Muñoz, Americas senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, said Bolivia lacks an independent judicial system, which will be very difficult to have an impartial investigation on the said allegations.

Muñoz noted that they fear that the Arce government will cherry-pick the report and just use the parts that they see that would solidify their political interests.

Bolivia's ombudsman, Nadia Cruz, cited structural flaws in the country's justice system and said it could not be used as an excuse to holding Anez accountable.

U.N. representatives had also visited the former president in jail after reportedly feeling physically weak and deeply emotionally affected.

Jeanine Anez was the vice president of the Bolivian senate in October 2019. The resignation of longtime Bolivian president Evo Morales and other top leaders from his party paved the way for Anez to declare herself the country's interim president in November 2019.

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Bolivia's Ex-President Anez Arrested in 'Coup' Probe - From CGTN





