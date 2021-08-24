A baby from Mexico, who was pronounced dead upon birth last Wednesday, happened to be alive. But the joyful atmosphere faded away as the infant died on Sunday.

Premature baby Jesus Sebastian was presumed dead at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) No.16 General Hospital in Torreon. He was born to a mother who was 23 weeks pregnant.

Mexico Baby Dies Four Days After Mistakenly Pronounced Dead

Jesus Sebastian was brought to the hospital morgue after doctors believed he died during delivery. Doctors ruled that the incident was a stillbirth.

The baby's mom, Daniela Hernandez, told the doctors that she saw her child move. However, the doctors stayed firm with their initial assessment. They said it was only a reflex movement of an already deceased baby.

Reports said the family had signed a death certificate. However, they insisted on seeing the four-day-old baby to verify that he was really dead. Morgue personnel eventually noticed that Jesus Sebastian was still breathing and proceeded to save him.

In the past few days, Sebastian's family asked the public for prayers for the baby to come out of the hospital in good health.

The Mexico baby was reported to be stable late last week until he passed away Sunday evening. The lawyer for the family, Jesus Jasso, said medical reports showed that the baby had suffered two heart attacks.

As the baby lost his life for alleged medical negligence, the family filed a complaint against the hospital. Coahuila authorities will conduct the investigation.

"Whoever is responsible should be held liable because that was medical negligence," the baby's family said.

The IMSS was reported to also carrying out its own investigation into the case. The hospital said all the people involved would be summoned, and their conduct will be reviewed, and sanctions will be issued if irregularities are found.

"We regret the suffering the family of the minor went though," said Coahuila Human Rights Commission head Hugo Morales, adding that the commission will also launch an investigation, even though it has yet to receive any complaint from the family.

According to Jasso, involved medical personnel could face charges of medical negligence or even homicide.

Another Incident of Mexico Baby Coming to Life After Pronounced Dead

It was not the first time a baby from Mexico was pronounced dead and then later discovered alive. On October 21 last year, another newborn infant, who was declared dead by doctors, was found alive by a funeral home inside a morgue refrigerator.

The said baby was also pronounced dead by doctors from general Hospital La Margarita located in Puebla City. Medical staff from the healthcare facility told the parents that the infant was dead, so the child was sent to the morgue at around 4 a.m.

The baby was then placed in the morgue refrigerator, and at about 10 a.m., the funeral home driver noticed that the baby started to cry and move.

The incident prompted at least two parallel investigations from the hospital. Mexico's Puebla Governor Luis Miguel Barbosa also announced his intention to file criminal complaints against those responsible.

