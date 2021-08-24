Charlie Watts Dies at 80—Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Other Iconic Musicians Pay Tribute To the Rolling Stones Drummer

Charlie Watts, the iconic Drummer of the popular band Rolling Stones, passed away at the age of 80 years old. This is a sad announcement since he is one of the people that made rock music more popular.

If you are a fan of Rolling Stones, you will hear how he hits those snares, slowly finishes drum rolls, and other amazing drum tricks while playing "Satisfaction," "Sympathy For The Devil," and other memorable pieces of the rock band.

According to Variety's latest report, many musicians are currently saddened by the sudden death of Watts, especially those who were also active during the prime of the talented drummer.

Elton John, Paul McCartney, Questlove, and other musicians honored the death of the artist by posting messages and videos on various social media platforms.

Charlie Watts Receives Tributes From Paul McCartney and Other Artists

AP News reported that the popular drummer died on Aug. 24. Some rumors claimed that he died at the age of 80 because of throat cancer. His family already shared that Charlie was already suffering from throat cancer way back in 2004.

Although this is quite believable, Watts and his management did not confirm the cause of his sudden death. The only thing they confirmed is that the drummer would no longer be able to attend Rolling Stones' 2021 tour because of an "undefined health issue."

"With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it's very disappointing, to say the least, but it's also fair to say no one saw this coming," said the artist's spokesperson via Yahoo's report.

Many musicians, especially his band, were shocked about his sudden death. Ringo Starr, who is also a drummer of The Beatles, shared a message to honor the deceased artist.

"#God bless Charlie Watts we're going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo," he tweeted.

Aside from Ringo, Paul McCartney, the main vocalist of The Beatles, also posted a video to pay tribute. Elton John also said that Aug. 24 is a very sad day for him since an iconic musician has passed away.

Why Charlie Watts is a Loved by Music Fans and Artists

There are many reasons why Watts is loved by many. One of these is the formation of Rolling Stones. Without him, Rolling Stones would not be as popular as it is today.

Thanks to his vintage-style drumming, the rock band was able to attract a lot of fans at the beginning. Aside from these, here are other reasons why you would love him even if you are not a fan of Rolling Stones:

Watts is a part of the British Blues History

He can perform even on a small drum kit

Charlie is the first one in his band to marry and become a father

Watts loves horses and was able to breed racing champions, thanks to his wife's support

