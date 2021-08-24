Pentagon Pushes Required US Troops COVID-19 Vaccination—Defense Secretary To Observe Rising Cases

Pentagon announced that it would soon require all U.S. troops to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots. As of the moment, the United States is one of the countries that are greatly affected by the new appearing variants, such as Lambda and Delta.

The U.S. Defense Department also confirmed this information after it announced that military personnel and other similar service members would have mandatory Pfizer vaccines jabs.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently released a memo stating that the required vaccination would begin by mid-September. He added that around 1.3 million U.S. service members would be participating in the massive vaccination program.

However, the estimated launch date could still be changed as CBS News reported that Pentagon also plans to start it once FDA approval for Pfizer is released.

On the other hand, the agency's spokesperson, John Kirby, explained on Monday, Aug. 23, that they would also release further updates as the planned launch schedule nears. These include the exact timeline for the U.S. troops' vaccine jabs, as well as updated guidance.

Pentagon Release Vaccine Status of US Troops

Pentagon released its data to show the vaccine status of the U.S. service staff. As of the moment, the agency said that around 68% of the active-duty force personnel are already fully vaccinated.

On the other hand, more than 76% of the U.S. troops were able to receive their first doses.

"We will also be keeping a close eye on infection rates - which are on the rise now due to the Delta variant - and the impact these rates might have on our readiness," said Austin.

Pentagon has already encouraged the nation's soldiers to have their vaccine jabs ever since the development of emergency-authorized anti-COVID-19 medicines.

Together with the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, Lloyd attended virtual meetings to push hesitant troops and their families to receive their first medicine jabs.

U.S. President Joe Biden Would Stick To His Afghanistan Evacuation Date

According to Independent U.K.'s latest report, U.S. President Joe Biden is strong on his stand to complete the U.S. troops' evacuation from Afghanistan.

The current American leader said that he refuses to extend the evacuation deadline this coming Aug. 31. Express U.K. also reported that although many people are criticizing Biden, he still continues to reduce the presence of his soldiers in the chaotic country.

