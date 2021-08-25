President Joe Biden told other G7 leaders Tuesday that the United States is on pace to complete the pullout from Afghanistan by August 31.

In a statement released on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that during the meeting with the G7 leaders, Joe Biden confirmed that the U.S. is currently on pace to finish the evacuation and withdrawal of U.S. troops by August 31.

Psaki noted that the president said the completion of the U.S. mission in Kabul, Afghanistan "depends on continued coordination with the Taliban, including continued access for evacuees to the airport."

She added that Joe Biden asked the Pentagon and the State Department "for contingency plans" to adjust the timeline if it becomes necessary," USA Today reported.

Jen Psaki Claims Joe Biden's Afghanistan Evacuation' A Success'

In a press conference on Tuesday, Jen Psaki said that Joe Biden's evacuation efforts in Afghanistan were a success.

Psaki called the ongoing evacuation in the South Asian country to be the "biggest airlift in U.S. history." She said that American citizens, as well as Afghan partners, were pulled out from the country.

"That is bringing American citizens out. It is bringing our Afghan partners out. It is bringing allies out. So, no, I would not say that is anything but a success," the White House press secretary noted.

To date, more than 70,000 people have been removed from Afghanistan in the past 10 days. According to the president, the U.S. has already evacuated at least 75,900 people from Afghanistan.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the U.S. military operation to evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghans from Afghanistan continues despite removing "several hundred U.S. troops."

Kirby noted that "several thousand" Americans have been evacuated, but he failed to give a more specific figure. He added that he was unable to provide the percentage of Americans in Afghanistan who have now been evacuated.

On Saturday, hundreds of Afghan refugees arrived at Fort Bliss in El Paso as part of the Operation Allies Refuge, with more flights expected to arrive this week.

Senator John Cornyn earlier said the big military complex is prepared to receive up to 10,000 refugees from Afghanistan.

Kirby said the August 31 deadline set by Joe Biden remains unchanged. However, he noted that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and commanders are drawing up plans if the deadline is changed.

Taliban Warns Joe Biden About Extending August 31 Deadline

The Taliban has warned the U.S. that there would be consequences if the evacuation and withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan would go beyond the August 31 deadline.

Taliban spokesperson Dr. Suhail Shaheen has called the August 31 withdrawal deadline "red line." Shaheen argued that if the U.S. extends it, "that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that."

The Taliban spokesperson then warned that if the U.S. or even the United Kingdom were to seek additional time to continue evacuations, "the answer is no or there would be consequences."

Shaheen said: "It will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation, it will provoke a reaction."

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: U.S. on Afghanistan Withdrawal Deadline: Only Biden Decides - From Al Jazeera English