Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy decried First Lady Jill Biden over the weekend for letting his husband, Joe Biden, run as the president of the United States, contending that she should know better about the chief executive's "state of mind."

The comments of the Fox News host came as Campos-Duffy and the other hosts of the show Fox and Friends were tackling the chaos and Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, Deadline reported.

Campos-Duffy mentioned Joe Biden's mental fitness as president in the show, arguing about the lack of leadership. The host also called President Biden "mentally frail" and "incompetent."

Aside from calling Joe Biden a "mentally frail" individual, Campos-Duffy also slammed Jill Biden for letting her spouse run in the office.

"I'm sorry as a political spouse, I can't help but look at Jill Biden," the Fox News host pointed out. Campus-Duffy also contended that "the most patriotic thing" Mrs. Biden could have done would be not letting her husband run in his mental state. "I think she failed the country as well," the Fox News host further noted.

Jill Biden's Press Secretary Demands Apology From Fox News Host After Criticism

In response to the criticism, First Lady Jill Biden's Press Secretary Michael LaRosa demanded an apology from the Fox News host on Monday, calling the Campos-Duffy's comments "disgusting."

"I hope they'll apologize to the first lady and leave this kind of talk in the trash where it belongs," LaRosa emphasized in his statement. Jill Biden's press secretary also noted that the show hosts "can do better" and their viewers deserve "better."

This is disgusting. @RCamposDuffy and @FoxNews know better. They can do better and their viewers deserve better. I hope they'll apologize to the First Lady and leave this kind of talk in the🗑️where it belongs. https://t.co/emBFCwKDiV — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) August 23, 2021

It can be recalled that Campos-Duffy became a weekend host of Fox and Friends in June. The host is known to be married to former Republican Congressman Sean Duffy.

Other Attacks on President Joe Biden's Mental Health

Although Jill Biden was criticized for letting her husband run as the president, it was not the first time Joe Biden's mental health was attacked.

On Aug. 16, Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson urged Biden to resign if he is not "mentally capable" of handling the crisis in Afghanistan. In late July, Jackson also predicted that the president would resign over limited cognitive abilities.

Furthermore, the Texas congressman also pointed out that something serious was going on with the president that would make him leave his post or others would convince him to vacate his office due to medical issues. Jackson also highlighted that Joe Biden's situation developed when Biden's fitness to be the U.S. president became a "national security issue."

On July 23, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Biden's doctor, released a three-page medical summary of the president's health. The summary revealed that President Biden was "healthy and vigorous," as well as fit to execute his duties as the chief executive of the U.S.

