President Joe Biden made another gaffe on Sunday when he seemed to forget the name of his Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) director Deanne Criswell just moments after talking to her.

Joe Biden was seen in 10 to 12-second video clips to have a hard time remembering the name of his FEMA director. Biden said in the video that there's no one better to lead the operation than Deanne Criswell, stuttering in between her name, according to a Daily Mail report.

"There's no one better to lead this operation than...than....umm...uh...Deanne....uh....Criswell," the president said during a press briefing as he provided an update on the administration's response to Hurricane Henri and Afghanistan evacuations.

Joe Biden has already suffered two brain aneurysms and a coronary heart situation which makes the heart beats too fast and causing dizziness and confusion, U.S. News Chant reported.

The president also had several mental lapses and gaffes during the G7 summit in England last June. He had confused Libya with Syria on three occasions.

Joe Biden had also mistakenly said COVID when he meant to say COVAX during the presser. The president further noted that COVID is the system whereby they were going to provide funding for states to get access to vaccines.

Critics were quick to take a jab at Biden's recent gaffe, saying it adds to further proof of Biden's cognitive decline. The latest mental lapse happened as Joe Biden and his administration were placed under fire after he decided to pull out the U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

READ NEXT: Pentagon Contradicts Pres. Joe Biden on Claims Al Qaeda 'Gone' in Afghanistan, Taliban Letting Americans Reach Airport

Joe Biden Polls

A Rasmussen Reports poll released on Friday showed that only 39 percent of respondents believed that Joe Biden was doing his job as president.

The survey also revealed that 51 percent of the participants thought that "others are making the decisions" for Biden, while 10 percent said they were unsure.

In addition, 52 percent of the respondents said they were not confident that the president was mentally and physically fit for the job, while 46 percent claimed differently.

Amid the chaos in Afghanistan, a former White House doctor urged Joe Biden to resign. Ronny Jackson, who is now a Representative from Texas, said it was outrageous that Biden reportedly avoided being seen in public amid the collapse of Afghanistan's government.

Jackson, a former White House physician who served under both Obama and Trump administrations, added that Joe Biden should immediately resign if he's not "mentally capable" of handling the situation in Afghanistan.

Joe Biden Laughing at The Poll

In the same press briefing on Sunday, a reporter asked Joe Biden about a poll revealing that the majority of the Americans believe he's no longer competent to be president.

Joe Biden responded and said that he has not seen it. The reporter replied, "It's out there." the president then shook his head and laughed.

When asked about his thoughts and what he can say to the Americans who say he's unfit to be president, Joe Biden said he has a "basic decision to make" between withdrawing the American people from a 20-year war, increase the number of forces in Afghanistan or end the war.

He noted that he "decided to end the war." Biden also said during the press briefing that he's open to accepting Afghan evacuees into the U.S. However, he noted that it would only happen after being screened and cleared from military bases and transit centers.

READ MORE: Donald Trump Would Win and Beat Pres. Joe Biden if Next Presidential Election Were Held Now, New Poll Shows

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Biden Snaps Back at Reporter, 'I Haven't Seen That Poll' - From The Hill





