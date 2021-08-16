A former White House doctor, who served under both Obama and Trump administrations, urged President Joe Biden to resign amid the Afghanistan crisis.

Ronny Jackson, who is now a Congressman from Texas, tweeted that it was "outrageous" that Biden reportedly avoided the public amid the collapse of Afghanistan.

Former White House Doctor Urges Joe Biden's Resignation Over Afghanistan Crisis, Medical Issues

In his tweet, Jackson said Joe Biden needs to address the nation "tonight."

"America deserves better than this - our veterans deserve better than this! Come out of hiding at Camp David and do your damn job," Jackson noted.

Jackson added that Joe Biden should "resign immediately" if he's not "mentally capable" of handling the Afghanistan crisis.

OUTRAGEOUS! Biden needs to address the nation TONIGHT. If he’s not mentally capable of handling this crisis, he needs to resign IMMEDIATELY. America deserves better than this - OUR VETERANS DESERVE BETTER THAN THIS! Come out of hiding at Camp David and do your damn job! https://t.co/I1zTcRLpgZ — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) August 16, 2021

The former White House doctor's comments came as the Taliban seized Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on Sunday. The Taliban forces reportedly took U.S. weapons given to the Afghan military to fight the Taliban.

The Taliban began recapturing provinces and cities in the country that they lost at least 20 years ago when the U.S. hunted down the responsible for the 9/11 tragedy.

It was not the first time that Ronny Jackson called out the president to leave his office. Last month, the former White House doctor shared his prediction that Joe Biden will resign from his post due to limited cognitive abilities.

"There's something seriously going on with this man right now," said Ronny Jackson, adding that he thinks Biden is going to resign or will be asked to vacate his post due to medical issues.

Jackson noted that the situation developed to a point wherein Biden's fitness for office turned into a "national security" issue.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Takes Leave as Joe Biden Remains Mum on Afghanistan Crisis

As Joe Biden remains silent on the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, White House press secretary Jen Psaki took a leave of absence from her duties.

Psaki took a break from her duties as Joe Biden was under fire for remaining on vacation as the Taliban ramps up their movement.

"I will be out of the office from August 15th-August 22nd," said an email sent to Fox News after the news outlet sent questions to Psaki's White House email address.

Meanwhile, the White House broke its silence by sharing a picture of Joe Biden being briefed on the situation by senior officials.

The White House said that Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with their national security team and senior officials on Monday morning to hear updates on the drawdown of U.S. civilian personnel in Afghanistan.

This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the draw down of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/U7IpK3Hyj8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 15, 2021

The White House further noted that the officials were also given updates on evacuation efforts and the ongoing security situation in Kabul.

Joe Biden traveled to Camp David in western Maryland on Friday to spend the weekend. Fox News reported that the president remains in Camp David as of Monday.

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Summers

