After claiming he lost $58 million in potential salary, New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel sued Monday his former agent Rich Paul and his agency, Klutch Sports, for negligence when he was represented by the sports agent from 2017 to 2020.

Noel took action after Klutch recently filed a grievance with the NBA's Players Association, claiming that Noel had not paid $200,000 in commission.

Nerlens Noel Claims of Losing $58M in Potential Salary

The grievance pointed out that it happened on the previous one-year contract of Noel with the Knicks, according to ESPN.

The 27-year-old NBA player claimed that there was a breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, and negligence. The lawsuit did not cite a specific amount of damages but asks for the actual and punitive damages.

The lawsuit, filed in Dallas County, Texas, centered on the decision made in July 2017 when Noel was a restricted free agent of the Dallas Mavericks back then.

After being traded to the Dallas Mavericks midway through the previous season from the Philadelphia 76ers, Noel averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds in 22 games with the Mavs.

At the start of the 2017 free agency, Noel, who was represented by agent Happy Walters back then, claimed in the lawsuit that the Dallas team offered him a four-year $70 million deal by the Dallas team.

During the free-agency process, after attending the birthday party of Ben Simmons in Los Angeles where he met Paul, Noel noted that he fired Happy Walters and hired Rich Paul of Klutch.

Paul represents a number of NBA All-Stars, and the list includes Simmons and "The King" LeBron James.

Nerlens Noel Claims He's Not a Priority for Rich Paul, Klutch

The lawsuit also stated that Nerlens Noel claimed that Rich Paul advised him to pass on the $70 million offer by the Dallas Mavericks and accept only a one-year deal contract so he could be an unrestricted free agent the following year.

Paul allegedly told Noel that he could get a more lucrative contract once the 27-year-old player would be an unrestricted free agent. Noel followed the advice of Paul and eventually did turn down the deal, signing a one-year qualifying offer of $4.1 million.

But the following season, Noel broke his thumb, which resulted in 42 missed games, prompting his numbers to drop. Noel did not sign again with the Dallas Mavericks and played his next two seasons under the Oklahoma City Thunder, making a league minimum, $3.7 million combined, only as a backup. Last season, Noel played for the Knicks for a $5 million deal.

In the lawsuit, Noel claimed that Klutch did not prioritize him when he was a free agent. He also accused Paul of being not responsive to teams and was not looking for teams to sign him as a free agent.

He added that Paul failed to execute a multi-year deal with the Thunder that he was told was in the works. Nerlens Noel fired Paul last season after he signed with the New York Knicks. When asked for his opinion, Paul declined to comment.

