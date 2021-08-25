Former President Donald Trump lashed out at President Joe Biden on Tuesday for "surrendering to terrorists" after Biden decided to keep his August 31 deadline for a full U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In a statement, Donald Trump said: "Biden surrendered Afghanistan to terrorists and left thousands of Americans for dead by pulling out the military before our citizens."

The former president pointed out that out of the 26,000 people who have been evacuated, only 4,000 are Americans, the Daily Mail reported.

Donald Trump noted that "the Taliban, who are now in complete control," surely did not allow "the best and brightest to board these evacuation flights."

Donald Trump has also accused the Biden administration of bringing terrorists to the U.S. by evacuating Afghan refugees.

"We can only imagine how many thousands of terrorists have been airlifted out of Afghanistan and into neighborhoods around the world," the former president said.

He added: "What a terrible failure. NO VETTING. How many terrorists will Joe Biden bring to America? We don't know!"

Politico journalist Alex Ward tweeted the 4,000-figure cited by Trump. Out of the total 26,582 evacuees, Ward wrote that a total of 4,407 Americans, 642 third-country nationals, 21,533 Afghans had been evacuated from Kabul since the evacuation efforts started.

Ward added that at least 128 evacuation flights were planned for the next 48 hours and that around 13,000 individuals are currently at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The Taliban has announced blocking Afghan citizens from accessing Kabul after allowing evacuations for nearly more than a week. The Taliban's move complicates the efforts rescuing Afghans who worked with the U.S. military.

Taliban Warns Joe Biden of 'Consequences' If August 31 Withdrawal Deadline Will be Extended

On Tuesday, Joe Biden told other G7 leaders that the U.S. is "on pace" to complete the pullout from Afghanistan by August 31. But the president also asked the Pentagon and the State Department "for contingency plans" to adjust the timeline if it becomes necessary."

Joe Biden has received a warning from the Taliban that there would be consequences if the evacuation and withdrawal operations of the U.S. troops in Afghanistan would go beyond the August 31 deadline.

Taliban spokesperson Dr. Suhail Shaheen has called the August 31 withdrawal deadline "red line." Shaheen noted Joe Biden has already set August 31 as the deadline to withdraw all the U.S. military forces, so if the U.S. extends it, "that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that."

"It will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation, it will provoke a reaction," Shaheen said.

