Texas Governor Greg Abbott is getting 2,500 additional out-of-state medical personnel to help battle the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

According to CNBC, the state started asking for external assistance weeks ago when the Republican governor called for the first batch of 2,500 external workers to respond to the Delta variant. Texas hospitals are taking the heat amid the Delta variant spread.

As of Thursday, COVID patients taking up more than half of all intensive care beds in the state, compared with 30 percent nationwide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said (HHS).

Abbott said the additional medical personnel and equipment deployed by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) would be helpful to their health care facilities.

According to HHS, out of nearly 52,000 reported patients in Texas' hospitals, more than a quarter have COVID infections.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Banning Vaccine and Mask Mandates

Greg Abbott has issued an order on Wednesday banning any state or local mandates that would require people to get vaccinated against COVID despite the dire situation of the state's hospital facilities.

He also called on Texas lawmakers to vote against it during their special session, NPR reported. Aside from vaccines, he has also banned the requirement of government mandates for wearing masks.

Greg Abbott noted that no government body could force any individual to have a shot of the COVID vaccine. However, there were exceptions for places like nursing homes and state-supported living centers.

Abbott spokesperson, Renae Eze, said that private businesses have the option of whether to mandate vaccines to their workers. Eze noted that private businesses do not need the government when it comes to their business operations.

Abbott's new order had gained opposition, with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo saying that a new weapon to fight the pandemic has been taken away. Hidalgo added that they deserve better, Texas Tribune reported.

Texas Supreme Court Blocks Schools' Mask Mandates

Meanwhile, the Texas Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a mask mandate issued by San Antonio and Bexar County for their public schools.

Abbott has argued that a law known as the Texas Disaster Act gives him the power to decide how best to respond to emergency situations, including banning mask mandates.

The counties, cities, and school districts claim that Abbott has exceeded his authority. Two of the state's most populous counties, Dallas and Harris, were among the counties that have imposed mask mandates.

According to another Texas Tribune report, the Texas Supreme Court, on August 19, temporarily allowed school districts to require people to wear masks in classrooms.

Abbott's ban on mask mandates had prompted a federal lawsuit from a disability rights group representing 14 children.

The group claims that Abbott's order violated federal protections for students with disabilities, hindering them from safely returning to in-personal classes.

Dozens of school districts and the city of El Paso have also defied Abbott's orders, while the state's most crowded counties have asked for a court to block the implementation of the ban.

