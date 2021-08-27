Two-time NBA champion and veteran point guard Rajon Rondo could possibly make his return to the Los Angeles Lakers if the Memphis Grizzlies buy him out, a recent report said.

As the Lakers look to fill out the remainder of their roster, a ball-handling point guard appeared to be one of their targets.

The team worked out the likes of Mike James, Isaiah Thomas, and Darren Collison in search of options to fill out one of their final three spots on the roster. But one particular situation of note that may be drawing the Lakers' attention is Memphis.

Possible 'Playoff Rondo' Run in Lakers Again

Currently, the Memphis Grizzlies have 20 guaranteed contracts set for their books this summer. While training camp rosters could be maximized to 20, rosters on the "NBA Opening Night" must be trimmed to 15.

Recently acquired Rajon Rondo met many of the pre-requisites for a buyout candidate. Rondo is on a big contract. Despite still having something left in the tank, a player well into the back end of their career and not willing to play on a non-contender team was not an ideal situation for Grizzlies.

Rajon Rondo also wanted to offer his services to a contending team, and reports stated that the LA Lakers was his best possible option.

According to Silver Screen & Roll, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN appeared on ESPN 710 in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon and talked about the possibility of the LA squad signing Rajon Rondo if he would be bought out.

"Rondo could be a nice fit in Memphis. I wouldn't be surprised if he stayed in Memphis. I think of all the buyout candidates you've mentioned, Rondo is probably the strongest candidate to end up back with the Lakers. Like, if he gets bought out, I think he goes right back to the Lakers," Shelburne said.

Rajon Rondo in Los Angeles Lakers

After playing well alongside LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, who won an NBA title with the Lakers in the 2019-20 season, was a solid contributor to the purple and gold squad. The 6'1 point guard averaged 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game during the regular season in his first stint with the Lakers.

In the postseason, he showed why he's called "Playoff Rondo" and exceeded his numbers in the first 82 games by averaging 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game.

Rondo is considered one of the best playmakers of this era. The two-time NBA champion has led the league in assists in three different seasons throughout his career. He might be past his prime, but he'd still be a solid backcourt addition for the L.A squad.

Furthermore, Rajon Rondo split time with two teams during his 2020-21 campaign after getting his ring in the Lakers. Overall, his numbers went down compared to the previous season.

He is presumably hoping to make a bigger impact in the 2021-22 season, and if he would land with the Lakers, he could find himself competing for another NBA title with the purple and gold squad.

