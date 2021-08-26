The Los Angeles Lakers made sure to pass down the legacy of their late teammate Kobe Bryant. In honor of the NBA icon's birthday on Monday, the team has partnered with UCLA Health to give special Mamba-themed care packages to babies who were also born on Aug. 23.

According to People, the NBA team posted a series of photos and videos of the families who received their Mamba-themed care packages in its social media accounts.

Mamba-Themed Care Packages

The Mamba-themed care packages include three Mamba shirts, a baby blanket with the LA Lakers logo, and an adorable beanie with the former jersey number of Kobe. Aside from the Mamba merch, the LA Lakers also handed out a note to the families of the newborn babies.

"Welcome to the world! On this special day, we want to honor Kobe Bryant and celebrate you. Kobe loved his family, and so this Kobe Day we're giving you and your family three Mamba shirts: two for your loved ones and one for you to grow into someday," the note said, adding that "Lakers Family is for life," Yahoo Entertainment reported.

Meanwhile, the wife of the late Lakers star, Vanessa Bryant, also reposted the heartwarming photos on her social media account.

READ NEXT: Vanessa Bryant Writes Heartfelt Note to 'Eternal Love' Kobe Bryant on His 43rd Birthday

Happy Birthday, Kobe Bryant

At 41, the NBA icon Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, and other passengers. Bryant left his wife Vanessa and their other daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2.

Last year, Aug. 24 was named "Kobe Bryant Day," a date that featured the two jersey numbers worn by the Black Mamba. In his 20-year career, the late NBA legend wore jerseys with numbers 8 and 24. Bryant became the only player in NBA history to have two jersey numbers retired by the same team.

On Monday, which would've been the 43rd birthday of the NBA icon, the 39-year-old wife of Kobe Bryant shared a photo of them kissing on Instagram with a heartfelt message to honor her late husband on his special day.

Vanessa called the Lakers star Kobe Bryant her "eternal love." Kobe's eldest daughter, 18-year-old Natalia, also greeted her daddy on his birthday and posted their 2004 photo.

A night before Kobe's birthday, the Bryant family went to Disneyland and Disneyland's California Adventure park, where Vanessa and Kobe first dated.

Vanessa Bryant posted and captioned a photo showing off bracelets that spell out the names of her daughters, including her late daughter Gianna and Kobe, with "Always with me.

READ MORE: LeBron James Overtakes Half of NBA Teams in Postseason Success, Sets More Playoff Games Than 50% of Teams

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Newborns Wear Kobe Bryant Gear On Late NBA Icon's Birthday - From Access