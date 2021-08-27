President Joe Biden admitted on Thursday that he bears responsibility for the chaotic evacuation in Afghanistan and the two attacks outside the Kabul airport that killed at least 103 people, including 13 U.S. service personnel.

"I bear responsibility for fundamentally all that's happened," Biden said.

When asked by a reporter whether he thinks Americans have a problem with the withdrawal process, the president emotionally said he thinks the issue is about people getting hurt, and "some as we've seen have gotten killed, and that it is messy."

Joe Biden Persistent on the U.S. Troops Withdrawal Despite Afghanistan Attacks

Despite the "messy" evacuation process that has been conducted, Joe Biden stood by his decision to continue with the complete withdrawal of the U.S. troops in Afghanistan by August 31.

Biden said he had never been of the view of sacrificing American lives to try to establish a democratic government in Afghanistan, "a country that has never once in its entire history been a united country."

During his remarks at the White House on Thursday, Joe Biden vowed to locate the group responsible for the attacks outside the Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. service members.

The president said the ones responsible for the attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday were the fighters from the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan, known as ISIS Khorasan or ISIS-K.

According to the Pentagon, a suicide bomber detonated an explosion in a crowd waiting near the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Since Kabul fell to the Taliban, thousands of people have gathered daily at the airport's gates, desperate to board flights out of Afghanistan. The Pentagon said the second explosion struck the nearby Baron Hotel.

Joe Biden said the U.S. would not be intimidated by the attacks and would continue the process of withdrawing from the capital.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn Calls on Kamala Harris to Remove Joe Biden as President

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina, called on Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Joe Biden from his office.

In his letter addressed to Kamala Harris, the lawmaker cited several issues such as chaos at the border, rising inflation, and the American honor being lost in a cowardly retreat from the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Because of these issues, Madison Cawthorn noted that the nation is at a crisis point. Cawthorn cited Section 4 from Amendment 25, saying that the "sitting President may be removed from office for inability to 'discharge the powers and duties of his office'."

Cawthorn noted that Joe Biden is no longer capable of "discharging" the duties of his office. The lawmaker also said that as the person who works closest with the president, Kamala Harris "best knows the differences between the perception the West Wing wants to project and the ugly reality."

On Thursday evening, Madison Cawthorn told Fox News that Joe Biden is not mentally fit to serve as commander-in-chief.

The lawmaker noted that he does not believe Joe Biden is capable of serving as president following the chaotic U.S. pullout from Afghanistan, which has left the country in Taliban hands and the most Americans killed in a single attack in Afghanistan in the 20 years since the allied invasion.

