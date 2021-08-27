Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday that his country was still committed to helping the U.S. government in addressing the migration crisis but emphasized that "it can't go on forever."

The Mexican president issued the comment after he was asked in a press conference about the reinstatement of the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy.

According to Fox News, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the efforts must be drawn to the root problems in Central America, which prompted people to migrate.

"But this can't go on forever, we have to get to the bottom of the issue and that means investing in the development of poor countries," the Mexican president said.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador noted that they have tried to keep migrants in shelters, especially protecting minors and women. The Mexican president added that they had taken the issue upon themselves to help the U.S. government with the ongoing migration crisis, and they would continue to do so.

Mexico, which is not legally bound to accept the "Remain in Mexico" policy, allowed even non-Mexican asylum seekers to be sent in Mexico to wait for hearings on their asylum claims under the administration of former President Donald Trump. However, it is still not clear if Mexican officials will allow it to resume.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration's request to put a hold on a lower-court ruling ordering to revive the "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy.

The lower court ruling noted that the Biden administration must make a "good faith effort" to restart the program, formally called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), Associated Press reported. It is unclear whether many people would be affected by the Supreme Court ruling.

According to Roberto Velasco, Mexico's director for North American affairs, the court ruling is not binding on Mexico. He noted that the immigration policy of Mexico was "designed and executed in a sovereign manner."

Velasco said the Mexican government would start technical discussions with the U.S. government to assess how to handle orderly, safe, and regulated immigration on the U.S.-Mexico border.

