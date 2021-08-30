A stepfather, who beat a five-year-old boy to death, and the child's mom were arrested in Florida on Saturday after the boy's body was found in a Colorado ravine.

Nickolle Cristina Aguilar, 25, and her boyfriend, Daniel Garcia, 27, reportedly fled into Central America after dumping the boy's body.

Law & Crime reported that the stepfather was locked up in Miami-Dade County jail, while the mom has been booked in a Palm Beach County jail. The couple was reportedly facing charges of child abuse resulting in the boy's death.

Stepfather Beat 5-Year-Old Boy to Death Before His Body Was Dumped in Colorado

According to Crime Online, the boy identified as Domenic Patrick Aguilar-Acevedo died on July 25 in a San Antonio hotel in Texas, a day after his stepfather allegedly threw him against a wall.

A Bexar County arrest affidavit showed that Garcia was seen on surveillance video carrying "what appeared to be a lifeless body out of the room and down the stairway" the following day before the couple left San Antonio.

Aguilar then told investigators that they traveled to Colorado and camped near Fraser, where they buried the boy's body.

The couple then drove south into Mexico and Costa Rica. Nickolle Cristina Aguilar said that's when her mother asked her about the boy and his wellbeing on August 16.

Aguilar admitted to her mother what had happened, and her mother called the San Antonio Police Department and the FBI.

When the authorities interviewed Aguilar, she confirmed her mother's story. She admitted that Daniel Garcia slammed her son into the wall so hard that he started vomiting a dark substance. She said the boy died a short time later.

5-Year-Old Boy's Body Found After a Month in Colorado Ravine

After Aguilar's mom reported to authorities about her daughter's admission, agents went to the campsite on August 25 and found the boy's body in a deep ravine near Fraser in Colorado.

The warrant revealed that the body of the boy was exposed to elements and animal activity. Aguilar and her mother also reportedly go to the campsite "to do the right thing" and give the boy a proper burial.

An autopsy conducted by the Larimer County Coroner's office found evidence of trauma. It prompted warrants to be issued against the stepfather and mom on suspicion of injury to a child resulting in death.

Aguilar told investigators that she did not report her son's death because it might mean losing custody of their other children, as she and Garcia talked about.

She also said she did not intervene while Garcia abused the boy ahead of this death because "she was too eager to be in a relationship."

Other children in the country also experienced the same abuse and neglect. On August 10, James "Alex" Hurley also had the same fate in the hands of his family. The 12-year-old boy was tortured to death. Hurley's grandfather, who took part in the torture, was reported to be sentenced to 100 years imprisonment at a Montana state prison.

A 2019 report revealed that more than 600,000 victims of child abuse were recorded in the U.S.

Over 1,800 were reported to have died from the abuse.

