Authorities in Lancaster County in Pennsylvania have ruled the death of former child actor Matthew Mindler, who starred opposite Paul Rudd in the movie "Our Idiot Brother," a suicide.

Sources with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office confirmed to TMZ on Monday that the manner of death of the 19-year-old former child actor has been ruled suicide.

However, the sources noted that the cause of death is still pending toxicology results, Daily Mail reported.

Ex-Child Actor Matthew Mindler Dies at 19

Matthew Mindler, who was remembered for his appearance in the 2011 "Our Idiot Brother," was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania.

The university officials confirmed Mindler's passing on Saturday. The officials said the former child actor was found dead in nearby Manor Township. Mindler was last seen Tuesday and reported missing the following day.

In a statement obtained by TMZ, the university said: "It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University."

Matthew Mindler's Last Appearance on University Security Camera

After he was reported missing, a search had been underway for the former child actor since Thursday. The university said that Matthew Mindler was found deceased on Saturday morning, August 28, in Manor Township near campus.

The former child actor was reported missing the next day after he didn't return to his dormitory room, failed to return the phone calls from his family, and skipped his classes.

In a post on social media, the Millersville University Police said the former child actor was last spotted walking from the West Villages residence hall toward the Centennial Driver parking lot at around 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The security footage screenshot showed that Matthew Mindler was wearing a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the arm.

The 19-year-old freshman was also wearing a black face mask, dark-colored jeans, and sneakers while carrying his black backpack. The university police have notified local police departments about Mindler's disappearance.

Matthew Mindler In Front of the Camera

According to the former child actor's IMDB page, Matthew Mindler had at least eight acting credits in films and television shows listed under his name. It included the 2013 short "Frequency" directed by his older brother and cinematographer, Derek Mindler.

So far, his biggest role was in the comedy-drama "Our Idiot Brother." The movie follows Paul Rudd's character, an idealistic farmer who upends the lives of his three sisters, played by Elizabeth Banks, Emily Mortimer, and Zooey Deschanel.

Matthew Mindler portrayed the son of Emily Mortimer and Steve Coogan named River. The last acting stint of Mindler was in 2016 when he last appeared in the TV movie "Chad: An American Boy." His acting credits also include "As the World Turns, Last Week Tonight" with John Oliver.

