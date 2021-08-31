An Ohio judge has ordered a Cincinnati-area hospital to give one of its COVID patients a prescribed dose of Ivermectin, a drug commonly used to treat parasites in animals like a horse.

While her husband has been on a ventilator at West Chester Hospital with COVID, a suburban Cincinnati woman won the court order.

The said order was only one of a handful nationwide where courts have sided with the family members and forced medical practitioners into using Ivermectin, which is unproven to treat COVID-19.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued a warning not to take Ivermectin for COVID, saying it could cause serious health effects.

According to Cincinnati Enquirer, Jeffrey Smith was brought to the West Chester Hospital in early July due to COVID. For weeks, the 51-year-old man was placed in the intensive care unit at the medical facility in Butler County.

Wife Appeals for Emergency Use of Ivermectin

Smith's wife sued the hospital after he was placed on a ventilator for 19 days. During that time, Julie Smith asked a doctor about using Ivermectin, and the doctor supported it. His doctor Dr. Fred Wagshul prescribed a 30 milligrams dose for 21 days, but hospital staff refused to administer it.

On August 20, Julie Smith pleaded with the Butler County Common Pleas Court to allow the emergency use of Ivermectin for her husband due to his condition.

After three days, Butler County Judge Gregory Howard ordered doctors at the hospital to "immediately administer Ivermectin" to Jeffrey Smith. It would be administered to Jeffrey Smith daily for three weeks based on the request of his wife, who acted as the guardian for her husband, court documents showed.

According to Julie, her "husband is on death's doorstep and he has no other options." adding athat her husband's chances of survival had "dropped to less than 30 percent."

Wagshul is a Dayton, Ohio-area pulmonologist and one of the founders of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FCCCA). This nonprofit group touts Ivermectin as both a preventative and treatment for COVID.

The group also promoted "How To Get Ivermectin" that includes prices and locations of pharmacies that will supply the medicine, from Afghanistan to Fort Lauderdale to Pennsylvania to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

READ NEXT: CDC Updates List of Places With Very High COVID-19 Travel Risks; 6 More Places Added, Including Tourist Destinations Bahamas and Morocco

No Update Yet on the Condition of Ohio COVID Patient

Neither the office of Wagshul nor the UC Health-run medical facility would give an update regarding the current condition of Jeffrey Smith as of Monday. They cited a federal privacy in health care law.

Meanwhile, poison control centers have reported a five times uptick in calls related to the usage of Ivermectin, according to the CDC. Callers have reported significant symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, and blurred vision.

Originally developed to deworm livestock animals, Ivermectin, was a drug that was later used by doctors against parasitic diseases among humans. Some researchers even won a Nobel Prize in 2015 for establishing its efficacy in humans.

According to a CDC report, in some cases, people have ingested Ivermectin-containing products that were purchased without prescription, including topical formulations and veterinary products.

"Veterinary formulations intended for use in large animals such as horses, sheep, and cattle can be highly concentrated and result in overdoses when used by human, the CDC report stated.

READ MORE: Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Cards Spread Online for College Students Attending in-Person Classes; Suppliers Believe it Could Save People From Poisonous Vaccine

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: "You Are Not a Cow:" FDA Pleads With Americans to Stop Using Ivermectin Against COVID-19 - From Global News