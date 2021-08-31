A California man, who is also a QAnon believer, admitted killing his kids using a spearfishing gun. Authorities confirmed that he was able to get this kind of weapon since he is also a surfing instructor.

Yahoo News reported that 40-year-old Matthew Taylor Coleman left his home in Santa Barbara, California, last Aug. 7. He took his kids, a two-year-old boy, as well as his 10-month-old daughter, without even informing his wife, Abby Coleman.

Since the father took their children secretly, his wife and other family members were not aware of the location they were going to. Now, a criminal complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court stated that the man took his two children to a ranch two days after they left their family.

After reaching the place, Matthew then decided to use his spearfishing gun to take the life of his two innocent kids.

California QAnon Believer Now Arrested!

The police officers explained that they were able to arrest him after he left his hotel to cross the border back into the United States. Before he was caught, Mercury News reported that the Santa Barbara Police department was alerted by Abby after noticing that the three of them are missing the day they should be preparing for a camping trip.

READ ALSO: Mexico: 90,000 People Have Disappeared Without a Trace Amid Drug War

Mrs. Coleman explained that she didn't suspect that her husband would do such since he was not violent against her, their children, or other relatives.

She added that when her partner left with their kids, she believed they would return before the camping trip. Some of their loved ones and relatives also shared their thoughts about the horrible crime.

"So now she's wondering what she could have done to stop it. Those questions are going to haunt her," said one of her friends.

Father Believes Their Children Would Become Monsters

Coleman admitted that he really did kill his kids since he believes that they would become monsters when they grow up. He started to have this idea after believing in QAnon conspiracies, as well as Illuminati theories.

He said that QAnon was giving him some visions and signs that his wife has serpent DNA, which was passed down to their children. Right now, the U.S. government highly suggests avoiding believing in QAnon and other unproven conspiracies.

According to BBC News, QAnon is a collection of completely unfounded theories about U.S. politicians, the flat Earth, and other unbelievable beliefs.

READ MORE: Death of Ex-Child Actor, Matthew Mindler, Who Starred With Paul Rudd in 'Our Idiot Brother,' Ruled a Suicide