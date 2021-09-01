A Florida restaurant owner, who got mad over the deaths of U.S. soldiers during the evacuation from Afghanistan, is turning down to serve President Joe Biden's supporters.

The owner has put up a sign outside her establishment's door with a message for Biden's supporters to "take your business elsewhere," The Hill reported.

In the signage, the owner of DeBary Diner, Angie Ugarte, described Joe Biden as "inept" and "worthless," currently "inhabiting the White House."

The Florida restaurant owner noted that the Biden administration was "corrupt" and "complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan." She told Fox 35 Orlando that she felt it was the only thing she could do, adding that she was angry and "was just let down."

Ugarte noted that she felt like one of those mothers or relatives who would get that knock on the door, The Washington Examiner reported. The Florida restaurant owner said some customers had praised the sign, while others had turned and walked away.

Ugarte has dedicated a wall in her restaurant for "Our Local Heroes," with flags, stars, and stripes decor along with military insignia and pictures of service members.

U.S. Troops Killed in Afghanistan

A total of 2,448 American service members have been killed in Afghanistan since the start of U.S. military operations in 2001.

U.S. military casualties on Thursday were the first in Afghanistan since February 2020. It also represented the deadliest day for American troops in the South Asian country in a decade.

The Department of Defense has identified the 13 U.S. service members killed in an attack outside the Kabul airport after two suicide bombers mixed through the crowd.

Navy corpsman Maxton "Max" Soviak was among the dead. He was 22 and hailed from Berlin Heights, Ohio, according to a CBS News report.

Soviak was a football player and joined the Navy after high school. Soviak's previous head football coach, Jim Hall, said the corpsman loved life and wanted to be part of service, so that's what he did. An Army soldier was killed in the bombing, and one was a Navy sailor, while 11 were Marines.

Meanwhile, a U.S. drone strike in Kabul on Sunday has reportedly prevented another deadly suicide attack at the airport, according to U.S. military officials.

The U.S. Central Command said the strike targeted a vehicle carrying at least one person related to the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group, BBC News report.

Navy Capt. Bill Urban, U.S. Central Command spokesman, said they are confident that they successfully hit the target, adding that the secondary explosions from the vehicle had implied the presence of a substantial number of explosives.

Urban added that they were aware of reports of civilian casualties after the drone attacks. But he noted that it is unclear what may have happened, and they are still investigating it.

The intelligence officials said they received threats they believe to be specific and credible. They added that the military would continue to carry out targeted strikes when needed.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has defended his decision to end the U.S. war in Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of conflict in an address to the nation on Tuesday.

The president said that leaving on August 31 is not due to an arbitrary deadline, and "it was designed to save American lives."

"It was time to end this war. I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit," Biden noted.

