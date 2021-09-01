Laci Peterson's loved ones are preparing for Scott Peterson's possible new trial 17 years after his conviction for the murders of his pregnant wife and their unborn son.

According to OK Magazine, Laci's family is feeling stressed about the possibility of a new trial, with one source saying that there was no closure and that "the nightmare continues" every day. The source added that it has been painful every single day since Christmas Eve of 2002.

Laci's mother, Sharon Rocha, has reportedly been having a difficult time with the news and has continued to be devastated after all these years.

The source said that Laci's mother has been so strong for so long, but she cannot go through reliving the incident again and again.

The source noted that the family has been thinking about Laci Peterson, who they knew and loved, rather than focusing on Scott Peterson. The insider added that the family strongly believes that the right person is in prison.

Scott Peterson's Request for New Trial

Scott Peterson appeared in court last week to petition for a new trial, citing juror misconduct, People reported. Peterson's lawyers claimed that one of the jurors committed misconduct by not disclosing she had been a crime victim.

They said the juror did not disclose that she had sought a restraining order against her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend in 2000 to get on the jury to convict Scott Peterson. Thus, the lawyers claimed that Peterson did not get a fair trial.

The 48-year-old suspect was sentenced to death in 2005. He remained on death row until last year, when his death sentence was overturned.

Scott Peterson is now serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2004 of killing his wife and unborn child.

Based on the California Supreme Court ruling in October, the lower court should take a second look at the murder case to determine whether Peterson's guilty verdict should be overturned and whether he should face a new trial. The judge, who is evaluating the allegations of juror misconduct, has not yet issued a ruling on the latest arguments.

Scott's sister-in-law, Janey Peterson, has earlier spoken out. She said there was new evidence that showed that his brother-in-law did not murder Laci Peterson and their unborn child, Conner.

Janey, who is married to Peterson's older brother, said that the commonly accepted timeline of the Laci Peterson murder case is wrong.

She said there was evidence completely ignored and that showed that Laci Peterson was alive after Scott Peterson "left for the day."

Laney believed that Laci Peterson had a confrontation with men who were robbing the house across the street on the day she went missing.

Janey claimed that these burglars killed Laci and framed Scott Peterson by disposing of her body in an area where his brother-in-law happened to be fishing at the time.

Laci Peterson was eight months pregnant with their son when she was reported missing on Dec. 24, 2002. Four months after she went missing, locals found two decomposed bodies washed ashore in the San Francisco Bay.

Scott Peterson was arrested on April 18, 2003. It was the same day the two decomposed bodies were identified as Laci and Conner.

Scott Peterson's Murder Case

Scott Peterson was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder. He was initially sentenced to death by lethal injection, ABC News reported.

Investigators noted that Scott Peterson has bought a brand new boat 15 days before Laci disappeared. They also discovered that Scott was having an affair with massage therapist Amber Frey, at the time, of his wife's disappearance.

Frey told investigators that Scott Peterson told her that he was not married and admitted that they had a romantic relationship.

Peterson's attorney, Pat Harris, earlier said that the defense would be ready if his client were granted a new trial. In this coming trial, Harris noted that he wants the public to listen to the evidence rather than emotion.

San Francisco County Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo has scheduled the next hearing on September 22.

