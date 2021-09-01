US-Taliban Counterterrorism Coordination? Here's Why Army Gen. Milley Says America MUST Work With Them in Afghanistan

U.S.-Taliban counterterrorism coordination could take place after U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley suggested that the government should consider doing this to prevent further Islamic State militant attacks on Afghanistan civilians.

According to USA Today's latest report, the last American troops already left the chaotic country, allow U.S. President Joe Biden to meet the Aug. 31 deadline he recently promised to the Taliban groups.

Biden said that he pulled out the nation's soldiers from Afghanistan since the United States already spent trillions of to protect the country. He added that it seems like even with the huge budget and major support that America gave to Afghanistan, the leaders did nothing to improve their own defenses.

The American leader added that it is time for Afghanistan to defend itself from terrorist attacks. However, the U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley explained that the government should still coordinate with the Taliban to fight against terrorism in the country, especially since the American troops are no longer stationed there.

US-Taliban Coordination To Prevent Terrorism Attacks?

According to A.P. News' latest report, Milley stated that the United States still needs to work with the Taliban, even if their groups are considered "ruthless."

"In war, you do what you must in order to reduce risk to mission and force, not what you necessarily want to do," explained that American general.

On the other hand, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that it is still hard to predict the future of the Taliban in Afghanistan. He reiterated that people should not make their own conclusions so that Afghanistan's current issue would not become worst.

Questions Currently Asked About Afghanistan

After the U.S. troops completed their withdrawal, many Americans, as well as other residents from various countries, are now asking some questions about Afghanistan.

They are seeking answers because they are saddened that Afghans could suffer from the leadership of the Taliban group. NPR provided some of the questions that are now asked by the public:

What happens to Afghan refugees and visa holders?

Will the exit affect Biden politically long term?

What does the exit mean for Biden's approach to the world?

What happens to the Americans still in Afghanistan?

If you want to see more details about these questions, all you need to do is click this link. On the other hand, Joe Biden still hasn't confirmed if he would consider the suggestion of Milley. Right now, the best thing you can do as a U.S. resident is to wait for the president's actual announcements.

