The singer turned judge Nicole Scherzinger on Friday, Sept. 3, was sued by the founder of her group, The Pussycat Dolls, over their reunion tour.

Robin Antin filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles superior court against the singer, revealing that Scherzinger threatened to walk away from the said reunion tour of the girl group despite their agreement that happened in 2019.

Nicole Scherzinger Sued Over The Pussycat Doll's Reunion Tour

According to the lawsuit, "The Masked Singer" judge demanded to renegotiate the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding between her and Antin.

The lawsuit also revealed Antin saying that she spent nearly two years in negotiation with Scherzinger over the relaunch of The Pussycat Dolls. Antin also said that she also received money from Live Nation amounting to $600,000, which made Nicole Scherzinger agree to perform in the reunion tour, E Online reported.

The singer allegedly offered new terms of the agreement in April, as she demanded to become the owner of 75 percent of PCD worldwide, become the master of the group's creative control and be the final authority when it comes to decision making concerning the group.

As per the original MOU signed in February 2019, Scherzinger would only receive 49 percent of the shares from a new business of The Pussycat Dolls and PCD Worldwide. Meanwhile, Antin Would get the other 51 percent of the shares.

However, Scherzinger allegedly refused to come to the reunion unless she gets what she wants, The Hollywood Reporter underscored. The lawsuit also revealed that the reason behind Scherzinger's demand was the "growth of her personal brand and the opportunities she would have to forego," to continue with the said partnership.

The Pussycat Dolls' Reunion Tour Can't Continue Over Nicole Scherzinger

Apart from the singer's demands, the lawsuit filed by Antin, who was represented by Attorney Richard Busch, the tour dates of the reunion tour of The Pussycat Dolls were unable to be confirmed due to Scherzinger's exploitation.

In May, Scherzinger "expressly stated" that she would not join and participate in the said tour. Reports noted that the news rattled several stakeholders, including the agents, tour promoters, and merchandising companies. Furthermore, the lawsuit also revealed that Live Nation demanded the return of their $600,000 investment.

The reunion tour of the group was originally scheduled to start in December 2019. However, the COVID-19 pandemic changed their plans. The lawsuit said that the management had no other options but to postpone the tour until it becomes "safe and economically viable to reschedule.

The said tour was initially rescheduled in May and June in Europe, but it was rescheduled once again.

It can be recalled that The Pussycat Dolls had their comeback stage on X Factor U.K. in December 2019. The group performed a medley of the classic songs such as "Buttons," "When I Grow Up," and "Don't Cha." The group also sang their newest single entitled "React," and the views of the said video reached up to more than 24 million. Since then, the group has not yet released a new musical project.

