An Arizona mother died after she was fatally shot by her five-year-old son shot her in their Casa Grande home on Friday.

Identified as Michele Cox, the 38-year-old mother from Arizona sustained a single gunshot wound to her chest.

The mother was reported to be airlifted to Chandler hospital where she died due to the injury she sustained, 12 News reported. The tragic incident happened one month after Cox was reported to move to Arizona to spend time with her father who was diagnosed with cancer.

Michael Cox, the victim's brother shared that the mother and her four children, aged 4, 5, 11, and 12, spent most of their time in California before moving into Arizona.

"She was a very giving person - always been giving, loving person," Michael Cox said about her sister, adding that everyone who knows her would say how nice and sweet the Arizona mother was.

5-year-Old Shoots Arizona Mother: Officer Believes Incident as "Accidental"

As the shooting occurred, the Casa Grande Police confirmed that the mother, her four children, and her 40-year-old boyfriend were all present in their home. The victim's brother pointed out that the family planned a big gathering to celebrate the holiday weekend due to Labor Day.

None of the children and including the Arizona mother's boyfriend were injured in the said incident.

At around six a.m. on Friday, the Arizona mother was shot by her five-year-old son, New York Daily News reported.

The detectives determined that the five-year-old son was responsible for the shooting, underscoring that investigation for the said incident is still ongoing.

"Currently, detectives believe this was an accidental shooting," the police said.

The police also pointed out that it was still unclear how the shooting incident took place in the Casa Grande home. However, the authorities emphasized that the five-year-old child found a loaded handgun in their residence and managed to pull the trigger shooting her mother in the chest.

The four children are now under the care of the Arizona mother's dad. Michael Cox noted that the children are "distraught" and they were doing their best to support them.

5-Year-Old Son Utilized .45 Caliber Gun in Shooting Arizona Mother

Michael Cox confirmed that the five-year-old utilized a .45 caliber in shooting her sister.

The said weapon was recovered by the authorities. However, the police have not yet identified the owner of the firearm. The brother of the mother said that he would love the person who owned the gun to be persecuted.

To date, no charges were filed in the wake of the shooting. However, the police highlighted that they were working with Pinal County Attorney's Office to find out the next steps on the investigation. Furthermore, authorities also mentioned that the investigation was still ongoing to determine whether a crime did occur in the Casa Grande residence.

Police emphasized in their statement that the incident that killed the Arizona mother was a "stark reminder" that owning and securing a firearm is a serious responsibility, pointing out that the practice must be a priority in every home and business, especially if children are present.

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Summers

