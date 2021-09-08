Prior to taking off during a traffic stop, a man ran a red light which resulted in the death of a 28-year-old mother, Karla Rico, on Monday, September 6, Garland Police said.

Aside from the mother, Rico's family confirmed that her 10-year-old son, Matthew, is in critical condition and was brought into the ICU.

Also, their dog died at the crash scene.

Traffic Stop Turns into Crash Scene of Mother, Son

According to CBSDFW, the Garland Police stated that the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Garland Avenue and Miller Road. Garland Police stated that the incident started with the traffic stop of a black Honda Accord.

Garland Police added that Rico was driving through an intersection in Garland on Labor Day when her life was cut short.

Moreover, Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau stated that during initial contact, the officer observed evidence of narcotics inside the vehicle. However, while the officer was waiting for his backup to arrive to execute a further investigation on the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

Garland Police said that the driver of the black Honda Accord was 37-year-old Bobby Lee Murphy of Oklahoma. Murphy fled with his two passengers.

Garland Intersection Crash

Multiple officers tried to stop Murphy when he approached Garland Avenue and Miller Road. One of the officers also tried to warn other drivers about the incident.

"He looked down the street and he saw this vehicle traveling at such a high rate of speed, he immediately turned on his overhead lights and sirens to alert the drivers to get them to stop from the potential danger that was coming," said Lt. Barineau.

However, Garland Police said that Murphy slammed into Rico and her son in the middle of the intersection. He then lost control of the vehicle, which resulted from hitting another car, WFAA reported.

Witnesses said they tried to help Rico. "To me, it was like a movie, a scary movie. You're never prepared for anything like this situation," one of the witnesses, Joshua Garcia, shared.

The third victim in the incident suffered minor injuries.

Furthermore, the 37-year-old Bobby Lee Murphy, has since been charged with murder and evading arrest causing serious bodily injury.

Murphy and his two passengers remain hospitalized, but the Garland Police said that the incident is still an active investigation.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Rico's family financially after the incident. The 28-year-old mother, Karla Rico, is being remembered by her family, friends, and colleagues as a loving wife, mother, and sister, a kind soul with a pure heart and positive attitude.

