Melania Trump's former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, has announced that she will be publishing a memoir about her time serving the White House during former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Grisham was reportedly expecting retaliation for publishing her memoir, according to a Daily Mail report.

The announcement of Grisham writing a memoir shocked the political world as she was seen as one of their most loyal aides. She had been with Trump since the early days of his presidential campaign.

One close source claimed that Grisham will be telling her truth and let the chips fall where they may.

The source added that the former loyal aide knows all the skeletons and she is opening doors. The person said that Grisham has been warned that the Trumps are going to strike back hard.

The close source did not give away any further details about the memoir but said that Grisham "definitely has receipts."

Stephanie Grisham's Memoir

Grisham's memoir entitled "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House" will be published on October 5 by Harper Collins, according to The Guardian report.

A publishing source said that the book would reveal "surprising new scandals."

Melania guarded her privacy and trusted almost nobody during her first lady stint. Grisham was one of the very few that was allowed in her inner circle.

Only a few people know of the book's existence as Grisham has kept a low profile since she resigned on January 6. In addition, the book was reported to be heavily full of code names, according to an Axios report.

Grisham's former West Wing colleague said that there isn't "enough water on earth to contain the fire" that she could include in her memoir, including parts of the first lady's circle.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the former president has yet to comment on the revelation of Grisham's memoir.

Stephanie Grisham

Grisham caught media attention when she was named as both the White House's press secretary, communications director, as well as communications director for the first lady, according to a People report.

She then returned to the East Wing as Melania's chief of staff and spokeswoman in early 2020.

She was scrutinized for her lack of briefings and her sharp defenses of the first lady, which included speaking out about comedians, other White House aides, and Trump detractors.

Right after the January 6 Capitol riot, she resigned in the final days of the administration. She said at the time that it was an honor to serve the country.

Grisham's memoir will be among the other books written by other Trump staffers, which had depicted chaos, dysfunction, and infighting during his administration.

Some of the books had also depicted the former president's achievements positively.

Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, had also written a book entitled "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir."

Trump had called Bolton as one of "the dumbest people [he has] met in government," according to a BBC News report.

