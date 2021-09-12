President Joe Biden marked the 9/11 anniversary with visits to attack sites where hijacked planes crashed in 2001, and in one instance, he got booed.

The Blaze reported that Joe Biden was walking with former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City when the president stopped to talk to a nearby person.

That's when Joe Biden started to get booed from a crowd. Some people even shouting at him regarding his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

While speaking with reporters at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Saturday's 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks, Biden said Al Qaeda could "come back" even after the U.S. already got Osama bin Laden. He noted that the group is already back in other places.

The president then said: "What's the strategy? Every place where Al Qaeda is, we're going to invade and have troops stay in? Come on."

Joe Biden Marks 9/11 Anniversary

Joe Biden stood in silence with Clinton and Obama at the New York City site where the World Trade Center towers fell two decades ago after planes had crashed.

Reuters reported that the U.S. leaders were with their spouses Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, and Hilary Clinton.

Joe Biden did not deliver any statements at any of the sites he visited. However, he released a video on Friday to express his condolences to the families of the victims.

Joe Biden noted in the video that the central lesson of September 11 was that unity is the United States' greatest strength, CBS News reported.

During a visit to a fire station after the Shanksville ceremony, the president said the core of "who we are is not divided."

Joe Biden was a senator when hijackers crashed four planes and conducted the attack. As the country's commander in chief, this was the first time he marked the 9/11 anniversary.

Rudy Giuliani also attended the commemoratory event in New York as a former mayor, but without New York native former President Donald Trump.

9/11 Attacks Anniversary

United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II has sent a message to Joe Biden marking 20 years since the 9/11 attacks.

The Queen noted that her thoughts and prayers are with the victims, survivors, and their loved ones, BBC News reported.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also released a remark in light of the anniversary. He said the terrorists had failed to shake their belief in freedom and democracy.

Sixty-seven candles were lit to remember the British victims.

Other events were also held around the world to remember the people killed during the terrorist attack.

Events were also held at Windsor Castle, where a special changing of the guard ceremony took place, and the U.S. national anthem was played.

U.K. labor leader Sir Keir Starmer noted that the anniversary was about remembering and honoring those killed while showing support to their American friends.

Starmer added that the attack was still so raw, with the consequences still being felt to this day.

The attacks were planned by Al Qaeda from Afghanistan, using four U.S. passenger jets hijacked by suicide attackers.

Two of those four planes crashed into the Twin Towers in New York. Another was flown into the Pentagon. The last plane crashed in Pennsylvania after its crew and passengers fought back against the hijackers, ultimately diverting the flight from its intended target of either the U.S. Capitol or the White House.

Almost 3,000 people lost their lives during the September 11 attacks.

